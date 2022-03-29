back

Who is Ramzan Kadyrov?

A close ally of Vladimir Putin's, he claims there are "no gay people" in Chechnya, films himself wrestling alligators and is known for his brutality... Now, he claims to be in Ukraine to support Russian forces. Who is Ramzan Kadyrov?

29/03/2022 5:34 AM
1114 comments

  • Fazal K.
    6 hours

    Real hero

  • Mohammad T.
    6 hours

    These are lies He is great man❤️

  • Shabbir A.
    6 hours

    thus why I love this man

  • Malesevic D.
    6 hours

    💪💪💪

  • Solvita D.
    7 hours

    Tik Tok😁😁😁😁

  • Roger B.
    7 hours

    Another nutcase 😠😠

  • رانا ج.
    7 hours

    Mahmad شاھد

  • Jaroslav D.
    8 hours

    👹👹👹👹

  • Haneef S.
    8 hours

    u can go to Hell

  • Muhammad A.
    8 hours

    One should ask a question to him/her that why now posting it, Previously the video maker or poster was sleeping????? I tell you because this acquisition is false propegenda by CIA Propegenda cell

  • Matt K.
    9 hours

    Who is he?? He’s a dead man walking. The Ukes are gonna whack him for daring to come to their country.

  • Alberto H.
    9 hours

    il cane 🐕 di Putin . 💩

  • Rick F.
    9 hours

    Love the gangster tactics,long live Ramzan and the east!

  • DrKashif M.
    9 hours

    Молодец брать Рамзан Кадыров

  • Md I.
    10 hours

    Love Chechnya army👍 Love Russia.🇸🇮

  • Jerry H.
    10 hours

    He's a lying pretender, and anyone who supports him is an idiot.

  • Rizal H.
    10 hours

    Okay okay, only US leader have a good leader, okay2. 😂

  • Yangza K.
    10 hours

    Hard to believe 😭

  • Khan J.
    10 hours

    They are doing it out of their sweet will. Why doesn't the Western media talk about Israel who has occupied the Arab land, especially Palestine, against the wishes of the locals......... typical double standards !

  • Dale B.
    11 hours

    Russia must be destroyed.

