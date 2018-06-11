Who should run the Taj Mahal?

India’s iconic landmark needs serious help. But there's much debate about who should fix it.
130 comments
Krishna R.06/24/2018 18:05
ASI do the best as they can. Please carry on. It’s whole nation heritage. Then it must be responsibility of all indian people to preserve it. Otherwise close taj for one or two years for renovation. I think ASI knows their job well. Dont let other people do archaeological works. They will surely ruin it somehow without knowing that 😞😞😞
Md A.06/24/2018 16:08
Mashallah
Feroz S.06/24/2018 13:37
I wish Taj Mahal was in Hyderabad, it would have been a different story all together then ☹️
Weeqy T.06/24/2018 13:26
Let it turn completely green and let the COWS lick it. Or assign the RSS. After all They rule India from inside.
Bhagyalaxmi G.06/24/2018 12:12
The locals must take initiative
Taaj K.06/24/2018 10:41
Nice
Himanshu G.06/24/2018 07:50
United Nations
Lavkush S.06/24/2018 05:39
These Muslim Invader never built maka built huge building in n Hindustan. Dude will leave tak if it's not used for worship.
Rahul N.06/24/2018 04:25
Give taj to Muslim board. Soon it will be garbage bump.
Xa I.06/24/2018 02:36
Bc
Nizamuddin M.06/23/2018 17:20
Better to demolish this as well or paint it all safron in name of religion, latest incidents prove such initiations already started, communals will never let such marvels to survive, in such situations, where govt is continuously reluctant, better to get away from it, India doesn't deserve such beauty that to build by Muslim ruler, sadly this is the bitter truth.
Sonu T.06/23/2018 13:51
In my opinion isko tod do aur iske marbles ko barbad hone se pahle sell kar do aur in paiso ko agra me jitne bhikhari unme baat do.
Bhavesh T.06/23/2018 02:24
that's what on my mind.
Ashu S.06/22/2018 20:20
Taj is getting yellow. But what about our country .. I mean seriously .. This monument is more important than our country's increasing problems
Chirag C.06/22/2018 17:57
^^
Rishabh V.06/22/2018 08:50
i have been recently shifting in this city and what i have been observing is so much of pollution and every where its dirty people dont care about that how dirty they have made their city its just not taj thats dying its the yamuna river too..u'll find polluted water every where when u pass through the taj view point or where ever u see yamuna its stinking as hell..i would request the govt. of U.P. to look after the situation becoz with time its getting worse make the laws strict and look after it because we the 1st wonder from 7 of them its our heritage culture and our tradition whats in danger.n i would like to request to the people that dont make it any more dirtier becoz at the end only you would be left complaining about all the situation.
Siddun K.06/22/2018 07:00
Honestly, Taj Mahal is the only thing UP has to get money from tourism. If you loose that, there's nothing else you can offer to the rest of the world except rape.
Eden W.06/22/2018 06:06
सभी समस्याओं का समाधान 7 घण्टो में 101% समाधान *श्री गुरु मनीष जी* *8979804845* जैसे:-गृह कलेश, कारोबार में रुकावट, मिया बीवी में अनबन सौतन दुश्मन से छुटकारा, बीमारी में दवा का न लगना, विदेश यात्रा में रुकावट, सन्तान प्राप्ति जटिल से जटिल समस्याओं का समाधान..।। *मुठकरनी स्पेशलिस्ट*वशीकरण Watsap8650039153 सभी जगह से निराश माता बहने एक बार अवशय फोन करे *07251980037*
نور ج.06/22/2018 02:17
Taj belongs to no one, it belongs to India
Sanjay Y.06/21/2018 18:08
Kumara Kali Hoon kya Hum Se shadi Karenge