Who was Narendranath Datta? The Vivekananda Story
He spoke about building a New India and gave voice to the idea of Indian nationalism. The 19th century monk, whose birthday India celebrates as National Youth Day, would have turned 157 today.
01/12/2020 4:57 AM
Shafi B.9 hours
❤
Partha K.10 hours
His pet name was 'Bile', not 'Bilu'. I pay tribute to my Guru whose ideology has inspired me to a great extent & has unfastened the knot of knowledge with ample intuition. 🙏
Anirban M.12 hours
his childhood name was " BILEy" NOT bilu.
Mothiram P.19 hours
A great son of India. A great soul of the spiritual world. A beacon of knowledge and an embodiment of all virtues. An universal presence. Gift to India.
Smita S.21 hours
We salute to Swami Vivekanda
Somanatha N.a day
Vivekananda s ideals to be practiced daily for nations progress in all fields no party politics nation most important than individuals party let us always remember clearly no confused thinking on any account any time BHARAT INDIA LONG LIVE
Harish W.a day
Great inspiration, super 🙏
Sunanda P.a day
Such a great inspiration to so many in the world. 🙏🙏
Arunendu R.a day
Sir please revisit the life of Vivekananda and his Chicago address and understand what He was !
Dipan N.2 days
Two major fault I already have found in this video. First His mother used to call him "Biley" not "Bilu" . And Sri Sri Ramakrishna didn't taught him meditation . He used to practice it since he was a child .
Bharati C.2 days
Excellent video 💞
Sandip K.2 days
His mother gave him nick name which is "Biley" not "Bilu" you must be sure before writing something for Personality like Swami Vivrkanada....
Sargam S.2 days
He is an inspiration to all religions reformers of greater India
Chandra S.2 days
First time Brut India is not biased
Chandra S.2 days
A true human
Parkash T.2 days
Jay Hind 🙏🌹🙏
Kavita S.2 days
🇮🇳🙏🏼🇮🇳🙏🏼👌🏼
Dhruba J.2 days
খুব সুন্দর পোস্ট
Somanatha N.2 days
He is totally opposed to any kind of sectarian narrow views he wanted a universal religion all encompassing all religions good values a world citizenship **OM
