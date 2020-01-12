back

Whose Condom Is It Anyway?

Thousands of unopened condom packets were dumped in a vacant plot near a village in Uttar Pradesh. And no one knows why.

01/12/2020 2:57 PMupdated: 01/13/2020 9:02 AM
  • 138.1k
  • 150

And even more

  1. Whose Condom Is It Anyway?

  2. Assamese Flautist Takes Mahadevan’s Breath Away

  3. Air India vs Passengers

  4. YouTuber Impresses Traffic Cops With BMW Superbike

  5. Man Sets Bike On Fire After Traffic Challan

  6. You’re Never Too Old To Fall In Love

90 comments

  • Megha V.
    2 hours

    😂

  • Md F.
    3 hours

    🤣🤣🤣

  • Callum P.
    3 hours

    Ooohhh there gonna be some fuckin'

  • Alekhya C.
    7 hours

    le!! Sbja ek tension inka ek alagi h re baba

  • C R.
    9 hours

    BBC & Brut India... Together in different ways...😍😎 Very good....You will taste all these sour very Soon....

  • Jacob M.
    9 hours

    Fcking boring video

  • Anna K.
    11 hours

    😂

  • Geeta P.
    11 hours

    They probably made an error in the composition of the batch, so they were dumped. Otherwise it is too much loss to a company. Either way, that is an illegal and unethical way to dispose the waste by the company, and people in that community need to ask their politicians and police to file a complaint and take an action.

  • Šâí K.
    12 hours

    jagratha ra

  • Alex P.
    15 hours

    Condom is a social evil and causes pollution stop plastic and latex from polluting the planet 🤣😂

  • Ravinder B.
    15 hours

    This is how yogi govt. Using tax money.

  • Ramakrishna K.
    15 hours

    For sometime i felt why modi or his govt is not in video. Well, thanks😂😂

  • Khatta M.
    16 hours

    It's funny when you edit with Salman Khan the Virgin

  • Suresh M.
    21 hours

    This can be used for mixing with asphalt for laying the road.

  • Vipparti R.
    a day

    If govt prints different Gods photos and each of relegion words on it our sentimental fools may use them as relegious ritual.

  • Rupesh C.
    a day

    Ekhada modi ke baap me pehna hota to desh harmony aur peace me hota aj

  • Meet P.
    a day

    Doesnt matter whoever sent it, distribute it free of cost before it expires. We seriously need to use it. 😂😂😂

  • Anan D.
    a day

    Unnao again 🤔🤔

  • Veera V.
    a day

    Jnu lefties using second hand condoms they want this comdoms very much brut editor who is very close to jnu condom users must help them out

  • ABhijeet R.
    a day

    Send them to shahi tharoor.. he'll utilize faster than whole ind 🤣