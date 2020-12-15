back
Why Amarinder Singh Hates The New Farm Laws
"Amarinder Singh will not bow down before them." This is how the Punjab CM views the farm laws introduced by the Centre. The highlights from his October speech...
15/12/2020 5:27 AM
399 comments
Raybahadur B.5 hours
Agreed
Varun I.10 hours
Bhai agar itna h bura lga rha hai toh 2019 me approval h kyu diya bill k
Aman A.13 hours
If it is against the constitution why dont the punjab government move to supreme court against farm laws. He is just showing off that he is with farmers.
Tally S.17 hours
Try
Ch E.a day
Ah gandu aa bhnchod
Ch E.a day
Ja ja turja dhee di fudi ch lul leni dya
Jagjit S.a day
See this
Umer K.a day
KHALISTAN ZINDABAD
Vvssri P.a day
Wast cm the fake formers
Javid B.a day
Love you sir
Deepayan B.2 days
Oh Captain 🙏
Atif Y.2 days
The timing can't be better than this!! Otherwise, these farmers would have so much loans to pay that they would end up selling their land and homes at throw away prices to these capitalists like Ambanis, Adanis and Tatas, eventually these farmers will become homeless in their own land like Palestinians and Kashmiris ...
Montoo D.2 days
Tu v kar la kuch
Nasir M.2 days
Stand with Punjab, stand with Farmers ❤️
किरण अ.2 days
Brut is turning out to be a caravan/ wire or even worse,
Udit K.2 days
captain sahab.. twade varge neta di lod haan is desh nu.. tussi ladai jaari rakho.. jai jawan jai kisan..
Baljinder S.2 days
Drama king
Chahat A.2 days
khalistan zindabad
শুভঙ্কর ব.2 days
Boycott of the farmers is legitimate but the ignorable attitude of the government is intolerable. In the Parliament House the things which are served they should banned so that they understand the pain of the farmers like Tantalus.
Dinesh V.2 days
Bhayya am also with jawan & kissan.🌹😊😍😍😍🙏🙏🙏Jai Jawan Jai jawani jai kissan jai kissani