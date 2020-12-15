back

Why Amarinder Singh Hates The New Farm Laws

"Amarinder Singh will not bow down before them." This is how the Punjab CM views the farm laws introduced by the Centre. The highlights from his October speech...

15/12/2020 5:27 AM
  • 675.1K
  • 505

And even more

  1. 4:06

    Didi’s Christmas Barb On BJP

  2. 2:35

    Suvendu Adhikari Jumps Ship From TMC To BJP

  3. 3:30

    Kangana Is At It Again

  4. 4:28

    Smriti Irani and Karan Johar On Media

  5. 10:25

    Kafeel Khan's Long Road To Freedom

  6. 4:28

    When Kejriwal Tore The Farm Laws

399 comments

  • Raybahadur B.
    5 hours

    Agreed

  • Varun I.
    10 hours

    Bhai agar itna h bura lga rha hai toh 2019 me approval h kyu diya bill k

  • Aman A.
    13 hours

    If it is against the constitution why dont the punjab government move to supreme court against farm laws. He is just showing off that he is with farmers.

  • Tally S.
    17 hours

    Try

  • Ch E.
    a day

    Ah gandu aa bhnchod

  • Ch E.
    a day

    Ja ja turja dhee di fudi ch lul leni dya

  • Jagjit S.
    a day

    See this

  • Umer K.
    a day

    KHALISTAN ZINDABAD

  • Vvssri P.
    a day

    Wast cm the fake formers

  • Javid B.
    a day

    Love you sir

  • Deepayan B.
    2 days

    Oh Captain 🙏

  • Atif Y.
    2 days

    The timing can't be better than this!! Otherwise, these farmers would have so much loans to pay that they would end up selling their land and homes at throw away prices to these capitalists like Ambanis, Adanis and Tatas, eventually these farmers will become homeless in their own land like Palestinians and Kashmiris ...

  • Montoo D.
    2 days

    Tu v kar la kuch

  • Nasir M.
    2 days

    Stand with Punjab, stand with Farmers ❤️

  • किरण अ.
    2 days

    Brut is turning out to be a caravan/ wire or even worse,

  • Udit K.
    2 days

    captain sahab.. twade varge neta di lod haan is desh nu.. tussi ladai jaari rakho.. jai jawan jai kisan..

  • Baljinder S.
    2 days

    Drama king

  • Chahat A.
    2 days

    khalistan zindabad

  • শুভঙ্কর ব.
    2 days

    Boycott of the farmers is legitimate but the ignorable attitude of the government is intolerable. In the Parliament House the things which are served they should banned so that they understand the pain of the farmers like Tantalus.

  • Dinesh V.
    2 days

    Bhayya am also with jawan & kissan.🌹😊😍😍😍🙏🙏🙏Jai Jawan Jai jawani jai kissan jai kissani

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.