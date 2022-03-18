back

Why are Indians obsessed with weddings?

The founder of shaadi.com tells you all there is to know about Indians and shaadis. 🎥: Raj Shamani

18/03/2022 6:57 AM
  • 319.7K
  • 36

30 comments

  • Siddhant S.
    5 days

    😂😂

  • Rajesh V.
    6 days

    that's hindi .word .get lost 😎 .. hindi mean not india . remember ....

  • Aniket G.
    6 days

    kya bachpana h yaar

  • Neha D.
    7 days

    c sa que je te disais

  • Brut India
    21/03/2022 04:24

    Catch the full interview here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=REFExrj1Jgg

  • Siddharth J.
    20/03/2022 17:48

    Yeh Murder 2 movie ka villain h

  • Maitreyee C.
    20/03/2022 15:37

    Bohuti bekar hi shaadi.com

  • Faizan A.
    19/03/2022 17:54

    Men are not awkward we men are scared of False allegations from females that's why Men are scared to approach females in India!!

  • Muddasir F.
    19/03/2022 17:02

    Ye sahi h bss aabadi badawo fr khaane ko bhaley hi kch kyn naa miley

  • Punyabrata D.
    19/03/2022 14:06

    Devorce.com

  • Dipanshu S.
    19/03/2022 13:17

    Bakwas podcast karta hai ye band ..faltu ki motivation

  • Ananya P.
    19/03/2022 12:49

    Shaadi.com and all sites like that again provoke the mentality "aur dikhao aur dikhao", does hardly anything good to the majority of users.

  • Dentate N.
    19/03/2022 12:25

    That is because the cycle of birth development, later begetting god conscious offspring as ideal family custom is what sets us apart from the culture of the aliens & invaders. And weddings are as important social gathering as western counterparts viz. Christmas, Easter where social status is showcased. These are rules.

  • Arnab R.
    19/03/2022 12:21

    The most likeable shark along with Piyush Bansal 🦈

  • Shradha G.
    19/03/2022 10:56

    You started to earn money .these objectives are good for interviews

  • Franko A.
    19/03/2022 05:15

    Shaadi.cum is better than Shaadi com

  • Payal B.
    19/03/2022 03:33

    Anupam is so sorted, reposed and designated.

  • Indu D.
    19/03/2022 03:21

    And These Days Shadi.com Become A Plateform for Such Fraudsters,

  • Puneet S.
    19/03/2022 02:23

    Kis zamame mai jeraha hai

  • Vidhi V.
    19/03/2022 02:13

    Anupam sir great

