Why Brigadier Lidder's Daughter Quit Twitter
She lit fire to her father's pyre... but she faced vicious trolling shortly after. The story of a daughter whose father died in service of his country...
13/12/2021 5:27 PMupdated: 15/12/2021 11:55 AM
226 comments
سید ع.24/12/2021 08:24
M*ean people everywhere 👍🏼 kindy leave the dead atleast..
Gaurav K.22/12/2021 11:42
We have seen people have become so toxic like some peacefuls supported beheading of French teacher. Many even were so shameless to come on roads to boycott French products. Others should not become like that. Support a political party is ur personal liking. But still everyone has his or her opinion .. they may not match with yours .. and we must respect that 🙏
Adabelle T.21/12/2021 11:13
So much negativity in social media.. day will come when we will not allow our children to use internet
Mhasivikho N.20/12/2021 18:45
RIP
Sayed I.18/12/2021 21:56
Because of BJP and RSS Racists
Mita M.18/12/2021 18:03
To be opiniated is her right. Her father died and she spoke when asked to speak. A 17 year old girl damn it. Spare the nonsense. They are normal people. Just leave them. Don't use their tragedy for your bread and butter. Go somewhere else.
Trinidade C.17/12/2021 19:07
Forget the trolls they are losers who hate themselves. How can they be good to anyone
Dhrubo R.17/12/2021 16:58
India is becoming shit, wants to rape dhoni's little daughter, trolling a 17yr old girl even while she just lost her father. What can we say. Simon come back please.
Jitender K.17/12/2021 14:42
Insane World, shame on d people who haven't even spared kids that too have lost her father. Ghatiya log with their cheapest thinking
Xaid I.17/12/2021 13:08
BJP is the worst thing happened to India Good For Them.
Ch H.17/12/2021 11:02
Rest in hell
Mohamed M.17/12/2021 10:56
Bhakts r filthy pigs who only care about bigotry & hatred, they put the nation behind when it comes to hate politics. Shameless scumbags!
Sanjay V.17/12/2021 08:49
This is what happens when data is cheap.
Khush W.16/12/2021 22:10
Who are the motherfuckering children of whores trolling her? Just give me some IDs of these bastards.. I will show them what trolling means..fucking assholes...
Waqas R.16/12/2021 20:09
It is sad this innocent daughter suffered such a terrible loss!! It is even more sad so many daughters of Kashmiri freedom fighters also suffered terrible loss when her father shot them point blank such cold bloddedly on the orders of same Modi sarkaar who r now trolling her online. Blood of Kashmiris is no cheaper than Indian's blood. Only sin of Kashmiris is they stood up for their God given right of self determination!! So many UN Resolutions were violated unilaterally by her father. Karma is real.
Gordon R.16/12/2021 19:39
what more can you expect from Indians 😂
Arsh E.16/12/2021 18:20
God bless you ...may you find love and peace in your life.. ❤️
Xyed A.16/12/2021 17:23
This is endian 😜 bloody hypocrites. Cowdungeaters, urinedrinkers 😜
Ameer S.16/12/2021 16:56
the world is easily an unforgiving and cruel place
Saude d.16/12/2021 14:27
Respect our solidiers army navy n their families,more than anyone, parents sending their sons daughter to sarve for country , not only country, but for all u me we r sleeping n alive bcoiz of their sacrifices ,who r guarding our borders , day night n in any situation f ,they don't get holiday to spend time with families n with loved ones, or to b save, n I am not saying all but there r few only ,trolled them n their families they deserve high respect more anyone n not hate, not even politician on high post is nothing to our soldiers we should b proud of soldiers n not troll, if u can't respect,than no has right to troll anyone ,mostly to our jawans