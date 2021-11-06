back
Why Dalit Muslims Don't Fall Under Scheduled Caste
An NCP leader alleged that Sameer Wankhede forged a caste certificate to get his NCB job. But what's the law regarding Scheduled Caste reservations for Dalit Muslims?
06/11/2021 5:27 AM
53 comments
Abhishek D.12/11/2021 06:59
Muslim me v dalit hota hai😳
Sarabjeet C.09/11/2021 18:25
Wankhede is worth rs 200 crore person
Pat S.09/11/2021 07:17
These are prejudiced view points. The state a dministration is already aware of this, when they knew that he is a strict officer. So just a paasing shower. The corrupt jokers cannot attack anything on him, so they are amateurishly trying this. Idiots !!!
Kamlesh J.09/11/2021 03:36
Just support Sameer the officer who do there duty for nation . He have clean records form 2008 .
Ashok K.08/11/2021 18:57
Tu bilkul chutiya hai.
Shankarvinod K.08/11/2021 03:25
Bastard
Bajrang K.07/11/2021 17:01
Hindu ho yeh Muslim he is firstly a Indian. He is a honest officer.. shame on u politician and bollywood to defame a honest officer
James L.07/11/2021 12:38
There are DALIT MUSLIMS?????
Shahmeraz A.07/11/2021 09:17
Dawood bhai
Matsu R.07/11/2021 05:41
Diversions! Just to paint a bad picture, is it necessary
Mohammed Saleem Saleem07/11/2021 05:36
What you sow ,So you reap. No one is perfect ,it is too late to open pandora box . The. man who acquires the best place knew how to play fool.
Raja M.07/11/2021 00:56
Namdi N.07/11/2021 00:25
I support Wankhede
Saude d.06/11/2021 15:48
Y these allegations after arresting sharukh khan son Aryan Khan in drug case,were was these nawab Malik all these years,what do it mean to say ,is sharukh n bollywood funding him,needs to inquiry on him too n his assets
Sand R.06/11/2021 15:09
Sikh and buddist should never be included because they too look down and discriminate hindu Dalits. It's only for native hindu Dalits and should keep it that way. Hindu dalits are the most discriminate people in whole of India that is why originally it was ment for Hindu dalits only!
Sand R.06/11/2021 15:09
Muslims and Christians do not have cast systems so they do not qualify. It's for low cast Hindus who have been through hell for many centuries by high cast Hindus and the rest of the other religion also discriminates them. Sikh and buddist should be included because they too look down on Dalits. It's only for native hindu Dalits and should keep it that way.
Pintu K.06/11/2021 15:01
Aryan Khan ka baap kabhi media K Samne nahi aaya, aur ye nabab malik bina phish ke Bakeel ban raha hai
Nithin K.06/11/2021 14:11
Ediet ko kyo ethna publicity deracheovo
Kishore V.06/11/2021 14:05
Brut, You are saying daliths cant get any jobs if one of their parent is Muslim???
S. R.06/11/2021 13:14
Sameer did illegal thing.