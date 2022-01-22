back
Why Did Assam CM Scold An IAS Officer?
"Is any king about to arrive?" This is why the Assam Chief Minister lost his temper at an IAS officer manning a busy highway...
17/01/2022 1:57 PMupdated: 17/01/2022 11:17 PM
- 98.6K
- 1.1K
- 149
146 comments
Namridinbou N.6 days
Security breach outcry if the DC doesn’t halt the traffic ! And the other way round, this CM will blame him whether he halt the traffic or let it go . But the most important thing in this videos is that This CM doesn’t have respect for another govt. officer ( DC) and humiliating with such high tone in public and He deserve more than that. Politician must always remember that you are what today because of our vote. We need to respect one another . And please make an official statement in writing that Traffic will not be halted in Assam by such VIP movement like this one in the video.
Kannan7 days
Drama!
Arnab M.22/01/2022 03:46
Talukdar Eta tomader cm 😂😂😂
Aye A.21/01/2022 14:57
One Drama before Election and more to come
Noyalo K.21/01/2022 09:37
If you are stuck in traffic jam, will it be termed as security breach
Obaid U.21/01/2022 09:07
Illiterate CM of India
Reisang A.21/01/2022 07:26
Moda bhai of northeast
Leonid K.20/01/2022 20:54
The height of being Educated and not Educated. This is the difference
Arulrosy T.20/01/2022 20:51
Public stunt.. Bravo..
Chubu V.20/01/2022 16:14
Publicity stunt double
Kezang N.20/01/2022 16:05
Assam CM should first stabilize so-called Strike , half of the year in Assam goes on strike
Ameen S.20/01/2022 12:46
Dhongi hai yeh
Sahil S.20/01/2022 12:24
Hindu Terrorism; only Nautanki
Tushi D.20/01/2022 11:42
https://www.instagram.com/reel/CY8vHtDhNGa/?utm_medium=copy_link Everything is a publicity stunt. This is what happens everytime "Raja Maharaja goes" every individual has to wait and this is the reality.
Pyn K.20/01/2022 04:36
Cm is the best I'm nobody I respect you sir IAS you are beautiful
Pyn K.20/01/2022 04:30
Respect
Obin N.20/01/2022 02:49
If Cheif minister really wanted to stop VIP culture one must stop using big convoy and Sirens on the Traffic. must follow usual traffic like other citizens.dramebaaz....
Atiya M.20/01/2022 01:49
Jo jitna zyadaa musalmaan ko satayega apney state mein ussko mukhya ki seat milega🤣🤣🤣🤣
Atiya M.20/01/2022 01:47
Dramey baaz mukhya 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
Nilakshi B.19/01/2022 18:59
All drama.