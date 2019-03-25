Why Did Gautam Gambhir Join BJP?

He was gritty as an India opener and astute as an IPL captain. But does Gautam Gambhir have what it takes to succeed in politics? 🏏🗳
440 comments
Nikul P.04/17/2019 05:56
Congraas Hindu Virodhi Party
Sourav S.04/07/2019 10:30
why?
Taiyab Y.04/07/2019 08:52
Impossible it's not a cricket it's a politics... Hear no run out no bowled no century.... Only passions n Gowtam gambir Have no passions
Prab H.04/07/2019 07:45
Gambhir is nyz person... Give him a chance to do..... not see Which politics party is in...!!!
Mohammad N.04/07/2019 06:19
Now I understood how he got padma shri
Shafiq W.04/07/2019 06:15
Another dog is selected for bunk
Arun G.04/07/2019 05:59
Gawtya cricket madhe tuze carrier dhonine khatam kele. Te barobar kele mahine
Bablu B.04/07/2019 05:53
No never fhief and party
Seenivasa R.04/07/2019 05:14
He waste his birth now
Avikshith R.04/07/2019 03:18
I had 99% of respect for you GG , you are a ***** My respect has gone from 99% to 1% more ...😡😡😡
Mohammed S.04/07/2019 02:54
King...
Azizul H.04/07/2019 01:57
nosto koredilen nijer dirgho diner somman ta sese chorer sathe hat melalen..
Veerendra V.04/07/2019 01:46
Correct decision hero
Sunil K.04/06/2019 23:24
jay b j p
Mahesh S.04/06/2019 19:41
Gambhir you r the most helfull person❤😍👏
Mohammed S.04/06/2019 19:11
I fully loved him and am a big fan but now am hate him.. because he joints in BJP party ... Gaudy you are fail.. you are takrn wrong decision
محمد ر.04/06/2019 18:12
Na ghar ka na ghat ka
Santhosh R.04/06/2019 18:01
Om
Vaibhav S.04/06/2019 17:37
He is another reason to vote for BJP 😉 Lots of respect for u Mr.Gambhir�in 👍
Sujeet P.04/06/2019 17:00
Swagat Hai aap ka Bhai