back

Why Did Gautam Gambhir Join BJP?

He was gritty as an India opener and astute as an IPL captain. But does Gautam Gambhir have what it takes to succeed in politics? 🏏🗳

03/25/2019 12:31 PM
  • 241.8k
  • 487

Sports

  1. MS Dhoni Shares His Fondest Memories

  2. Virat Kohli’s First-Ever On-Camera Interview

  3. Children Race Through Delhi Smog

  4. Pink Ball Test At Eden: A Countdown Of Other Firsts

  5. 4 Takeaways From Ganguly’s 1st Presser As BCCI Chief

  6. 5 Indian Cricketers Who Acted In Movies

440 comments

  • Nikul P.
    04/17/2019 05:56

    Congraas Hindu Virodhi Party

  • Sourav S.
    04/07/2019 10:30

    why?

  • Taiyab Y.
    04/07/2019 08:52

    Impossible it's not a cricket it's a politics... Hear no run out no bowled no century.... Only passions n Gowtam gambir Have no passions

  • Prab H.
    04/07/2019 07:45

    Gambhir is nyz person... Give him a chance to do..... not see Which politics party is in...!!!

  • Mohammad N.
    04/07/2019 06:19

    Now I understood how he got padma shri

  • Shafiq W.
    04/07/2019 06:15

    Another dog is selected for bunk

  • Arun G.
    04/07/2019 05:59

    Gawtya cricket madhe tuze carrier dhonine khatam kele. Te barobar kele mahine

  • Bablu B.
    04/07/2019 05:53

    No never fhief and party

  • Seenivasa R.
    04/07/2019 05:14

    He waste his birth now

  • Avikshith R.
    04/07/2019 03:18

    I had 99% of respect for you GG , you are a ***** My respect has gone from 99% to 1% more ...😡😡😡

  • Mohammed S.
    04/07/2019 02:54

    King...

  • Azizul H.
    04/07/2019 01:57

    nosto koredilen nijer dirgho diner somman ta sese chorer sathe hat melalen..

  • Veerendra V.
    04/07/2019 01:46

    Correct decision hero

  • Sunil K.
    04/06/2019 23:24

    jay b j p

  • Mahesh S.
    04/06/2019 19:41

    Gambhir you r the most helfull person❤😍👏

  • Mohammed S.
    04/06/2019 19:11

    I fully loved him and am a big fan but now am hate him.. because he joints in BJP party ... Gaudy you are fail.. you are takrn wrong decision

  • محمد ر.
    04/06/2019 18:12

    Na ghar ka na ghat ka

  • Santhosh R.
    04/06/2019 18:01

    Om

  • Vaibhav S.
    04/06/2019 17:37

    He is another reason to vote for BJP 😉 Lots of respect for u Mr.Gambhir�in 👍

  • Sujeet P.
    04/06/2019 17:00

    Swagat Hai aap ka Bhai