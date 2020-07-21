back

Why Do Crimes Go Unseen In India?

Undekhi, a gritty crime thriller on SonyLIV, explores the dark side of inter-family politics and oscillating power equations as a cold-blooded murder sets off a nerve-wracking hunt for truth.

07/21/2020 1:27 PM
  • 2.5m
  • 146

Arte - il est temps

103 comments

  • Sky'gaurdian K.
    6 hours

    It is not only 8n India so stop defaming us

  • Ranjeet K.
    7 hours

  • Uttam J.
    16 hours

    So what

  • Harsh C.
    17 hours

    🐘⃢⃢🦧⃢🦘⃢🐁⃢🦄⃢🐓⃢🐎

  • Abhishek K.
    18 hours

    Part2 kb ayga??

  • Bandana S.
    19 hours

    After long time, a change in seen in this series. 👍 Boycott @EKTA_KAPOOR Production.

  • Zunaid K.
    19 hours

    Ossam story.....2 kb tk aaega

  • Lalit K.
    20 hours

    This series is gem ❤️..but season 2??

  • Brijwal W.
    a day

    Dum sirf galat kaam me hi dekha jata hai aab....

  • Shushmita B.
    a day

    Series name?

  • Modi M.
    a day

    Very very abusive.Don't watch it with family.

  • Smiely A.
    a day

    Too many loop holes still a good 1 to watch Far better than breathe-2

  • Anupama G.
    a day

    Yes must watch.

  • Sagar C.
    a day

    Such a beautiful web series this... Not publise on any network Try to one time watch great action on this...

  • Dev P.
    a day

    Aree bc band kardo india ko badnaam karna.. acha desh h apna..

  • Pradyumn G.
    a day

    Superb webseries

  • नरेंद्र ग.
    a day

    Bhosadiwalo ,,, Jara syria aur Pakistan me web series banaao ... Jitna security aur freedom india me hai tum maadarchodo ko utna kahi nahi milega ... india ka naam kharab karte ho chutiyo

  • Rahul J.
    a day

    Accha hai jan sankhya kam ho rahi hai mujhe bhi mardo koi

  • Suraj K.
    2 days

    This web series glued me to my laptop! Very well dramatized sequence of episodes. A gratifying watch!

  • Neel K.
    2 days

    Thrilling and very good