Why Do Paragliding Videos Keep Going Viral?

"Vishesh, I'll kill you!" India has found yet another viral paraglider and she has no chill!

22/01/2022 8:27 AM
  • 110.6K
  • 69

57 comments

  • Saptarshi B.
    2 days

    2019 - overacting 2021 - attention seeker 2022 - moaning

  • Jianthailung R.
    3 days

    Shadi kyun karayi🤣🤣🤣

  • Sourav B.
    4 days

    Over acting

  • Tarik F.
    4 days

    Thailand Long Tail Boat Islands, Bike Rides Dubai Poisedons Revenge - Atlantis Turkey Ölüdeniz Paragliding, Speed Boat, Cappadocia Hot Air Ballon, Köprülü Canyon Rafting, ATV Qaud Cappadocia Am I Vishesh?😋🥳🤣

  • Dingku C.
    4 days

    Ah ah ah toh ase kar raha hai jesa koe piche se deraha ho!!😂😂

  • Shaik A.
    4 days

    That girl sounds starting some thing is fishy.

  • Achamo O.
    4 days

    Orgasm in the air

  • Noor
    4 days

    Vipin Sahu 🤠 Rocks!

  • Subrata B.
    5 days

    Have never seen or heard anyone shouting "ah!ah!ah!ah!" in panic or fear... 😶

  • Subhadip C.
    5 days

    Experience holder

  • Shaheer A.
    5 days

    Aroofa Qazi

  • Siddharth S.
    5 days

    😴

  • Emsu S.
    5 days

    All I hear is .. ..Ah!Ah!Ah!...Ah...over acting🙄...

  • Deepak S.
    5 days

    How to be famous , Remember the last viral video and copy it to your own ..

  • Priyanka J.
    5 days

    😂🤣

  • Suraj G.
    6 days

    Mc nautanki sab.

  • Bai K.
    6 days

    Bekaar ka nautanki hai...

  • Ananta A.
    6 days

    Finally the fear of death keeps everyone together

  • Mavrick K.
    6 days

    Pre planned

  • Tsering T.
    6 days

    Nautanki sala😡

