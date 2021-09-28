back

Why Does India Have So Few Women Judges?

CJI Ramana channelled a surprising thinker as he batted for 50% women's reservation in the judiciary... 👀

28/09/2021 4:34 PMupdated: 28/09/2021 4:35 PM
  • 16.4K
  • 20

Portraits

  1. 3:10

    Hubby Lost His Job, Wife Cooked Up A New Income

  2. 4:11

    Abhay Deol On His Love For Films

  3. 6:17

    The Colourful Life Of Sixer Sidhu

  4. 3:56

    Pakistani Diplomat's Response To India At The UN

  5. 3:24

    Stand-Up Comic Roasts Arnab & Kangana

  6. 9:56

    The Truth About Indra Nooyi

21 comments

  • Purusothama N.
    a day

    Best CJ I have seen in 66 years of my age. Others are mongering for MP post, SC name was tarnished last few years. My request don't budge of politicians. Name of this country and justice will go to air. Please believe in democracy but God sake don't sale images of SC. Only hope justice SC is God's verdict.

  • Rajesh A.
    a day

    Before getting reservation, clean up the system first and modernize it to help the common man.

  • Rose B.
    a day

    Hello 👋 His real and legit I thought it was a scam but when I give a try of him. His a man of his words. Just with my minimum of $200 i earn $2000 every 15 hours. You can earn more than that CLICK HERE TO CONTACT ADMIN https://t.me/joinchat/RLXhoXlO9Fk3MmQ0 https://t.me/joinchat/RLXhoXlO9Fk3MmQ0 👇👇👇👇👇👇👇👇👇👇 🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕 now click on the like and chat here Ok

  • Sonia S.
    a day

    Absolutely true 👍

  • Nitin B.
    2 days

    Hmmmm Why were everyone silent before !!! Hooooo- there were no human rights then. !!!

  • Mk S.
    2 days

    call and whatsapp (+91-8872939676) समस्या कैसी भी हो घर बैठे समाधान मनचाहा प्यार काम कारोबार प्रेम विवाह शादी मे समस्या ग्रह कलेश काल सर्प दोष पति पत्नी मे अनबन सौतन से छुटकारा पारिवारिक समस्या नोकरी की समस्या विदेश जाने में रुकावट आना घर मे किया कराया जादू टोना का इलाज खिलाया पिलाया मांगलिक दोष तिल दोष वीजा आदि समस्या केसी भी हो जड़ से खत्म समस्या बताये(+91-8872939676)और अपनी समस्या का निवारण करवाएं

  • Sruthi P.
    2 days

    He is love ❤️

  • Aamilah M.
    2 days

    Assalamu alaikum!!! Our company currently has an ongoing short term Halal Trade investment offer that I would like you to join, where u can invest as low as 300$ and get back profit up to 3,750$ after 3 days of trade, which will be sent directly to your bank account. Want to get started? kindly reply with "HOW" or contact me on whatsapp: (+1 339 674 1068) for more info...JazakAllah..

  • Sana K.
    2 days

    Only sane person left in judiciary

  • Vinay J.
    2 days

    They have surpaassed men only on one field, stripping and lessening their clothes, even some hot pants are shorter than men's underwears.

  • Manju B.
    2 days

    You saved my life, out of debt and I do not think I could ever tell you how much you mean to me, I will keep telling people about your good work in my life click on the link to contact mrs Daria Joile if interested in earning too 👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻 https://www.facebook.com/dariajoile

  • Sheela B.
    2 days

    How wish I come across this opportunity long ago, it would have been huge now. You've corrected that step now, click on the link to connect mrs. Daria Joile if intrested in earning massively 🇮🇳 👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻 https://www.facebook.com/dariajoile

  • Ben Jackson
    2 days

    Hey friends are you tired of working 6am to 6pm daily? you start with $300 you earn $1,500 with your cellphone or laptop within 48 hours invest with our company platform ..for info contact me on WhatsApp👉 +1 (872) 529-8481

  • Shennu K.
    2 days

    We need many more great gentlemen and thinkers like Ramana sir

  • Archana S.
    2 days

    Gem of a Person ❤, Great Revolutionary CJI Ramana Sir !! Hatts Off to respected CJI Ramana Sir, Salute to his Spirit, Courage, Honesty and Clarity of Thoughts for Voicing Women's Rights ❤ for 50% representation in Judiciary and every Spheres of Society, asking Women to Shout Out and Demand 💙 what they Rightly deserve out of thousands of years of supression, being Straightforward saying no one is doing any charity by this, its Women's Rights, Heartily Grateful to Him putting the Truth as it Is ❤🙏. He is one of the best CJI our India ever had, one of the most Honest, Humble, Sensitive, Intelligent, Straightforward, Justice Loving, Progressive CJI.

  • Brut India
    2 days

    Here's why it took so long: news18.com/news/explainers/explained-as-first-woman-cji-justice-nagarathna-is-set-to-make-history-heres-why-it-took-so-long-4144661.html

  • Bijendra C.
    2 days

    Toh kar na bhosdike kisne roka hai me lord ki aulaad

  • Eureka L.
    2 days

    Wow!! It takes a Great Man to say this. Appreciate this move Resp. Justice Ramana. Hope to meet you someday at a Judicial Forum or Conference.

  • Atia U.
    2 days

    Thank you Justice Ramanna

  • Nasreen S.
    2 days

    👍🙏❤️ long live Justice Ramanna..!