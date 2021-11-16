back
Why Does India Oppose The Belt And Road Initiative?
India's representative tore into China's Belt and Road Initiative in Beijing, but her mic suddenly stopped working... 🤔
21/10/2021 4:39 PMupdated: 21/10/2021 4:40 PM
418 comments
Misbah H.a day
Endia should not poke their nose in Pakistan and China internal matter and should care about dirty Endians and Hungry Endians first.
Madhuri N.3 days
Proud of u woman….from India
Tenzin N.4 days
That mic mute shows how CCP regime influenced on UNO. Wake up rest of the world. China lied, people died during pandemic.
Ali H.4 days
Lashing out at China while wearing Chinese mask 😂
Shoid M.5 days
Indian is always against Pakistan. U should worry more about China, there coming and they going to fuk u up. And America is not going to save u. They are only after ur money and trade.
Bengal T.5 days
Please stop eating cow 💩 https://www.facebook.com/mahmood.malik.583/videos/3214700365280737/
Sayed S.5 days
Hindu ko azadi aur tawaef ko shadi kabhi raas nahi aayee
Ali R.5 days
Rundia always cry by the time they hear the name of China and Pakistan...
Riaz B.5 days
The world is ruled by the mighty not by the meek, who ever it may be, china , india , usa or any-other..
Prince C.6 days
I think India should have not any concerned over this issue that is a financial issue between Pakistan and China . But it's.my question that why India is doing business with China based on 80 billion on monthly basis . China is trying to expanding it's business. And they are also getting financial control on Africa . It's an internal matter between both countries so India should control its political and economical sentiments . Basically Pakistan also want to have good diplomatic relationships with India . Because neighbours can't be changed . Pakistan always take initiative of good relationship with India but India took of it's hands .
Tariq S.6 days
🇮🇳 bhi furq nahi parhta
Masum B.6 days
So why you mc.. doing the same thing here in Bangladesh!!😡😡😡
Kam T.7 days
2nd economic corridor (CPEC-2) is about to come... Year 2030 .... Big shock for India....
Fazal M.16/11/2021 14:24
India in big trouble China with Pakistan slowly working on the plan
Hamid B.16/11/2021 00:59
What else india can do except opposing BRI and CPEC ? Amazing to see modi as an Indian pm ? One can easily imagine and measure the level of any Indian citizen mentality after seeing the modi 👍
Basit S.15/11/2021 04:28
🖕
Ashar S.14/11/2021 01:25
I was thinking maybe sometime she will talk about Kashmir but not very important 🤷♂️
Kh M.12/11/2021 18:39
Territorial Integrity! Lol
Simran K.12/11/2021 17:29
Look who's talking indian hypocrites
Muhammad R.12/11/2021 14:51
I don't know why India has the issue with regional development. I think India needs to think more wisely, as non of the neighbors have a very good relation with India. CPEC is project beyond the Indian thinking, it can change the road map of South Asia, infact Western Asian countries, Russia and some of the middle east countries want to be a part of this road map. India knows, how big this project is, if comes up with it's full potential. India can request for joining the hands, and I believe, only a country doesn't grow up. It is the regions that get developed, and South Asia is a region.