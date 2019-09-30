back

Why Does The CBI Often Target The Opposition?

Is the CBI the personal avenger for ministers in the government?

09/30/2019 9:17 AMupdated: 09/30/2019 10:26 AM
  • 324.7k
  • 172

And even more

  1. Todo sobre la controversia del líder de la Iglesia de La Luz ⛪️😮

  2. ¿Cuál es la relación entre los líderes evangélicos y AMLO?

  3. A un año de mandato, la seguridad es el desafío del Gobierno de AMLO

  4. Borrando el legado explosivo del conflicto armado colombiano

  5. ¿Por qué marchan los colombianos?

  6. Cuidando a los huérfanos de los feminicidios en México

77 comments

  • Md S.
    10/12/2019 10:10

    बिल्कुल

  • Mohd A.
    10/10/2019 16:23

    Kota kameena ansan ho aap

  • Mainul M.
    10/10/2019 04:33

    Camino

  • Luthfur B.
    10/10/2019 04:32

    Tow jalim

  • Mangal P.
    10/09/2019 16:49

    Ok sir

  • Sajib M.
    10/09/2019 08:43

    Because they don’t have the balls to confront the ruling party.

  • Khet S.
    10/09/2019 07:12

    मोदी मोदी मोदी तीन बार फिर मोदी जी

  • Srikant K.
    10/08/2019 14:24

    Prop gendarmes X person

  • Mdharunkha M.
    10/08/2019 14:04

    Modimurdabad

  • Abul H.
    10/08/2019 07:21

    Good

  • Pawan C.
    10/07/2019 14:55

    Jai. Ho. Modi ji

  • Haseen A.
    10/06/2019 19:09

    It is very difficult setuvation in India when come to the bjp government..

  • Murty G.
    10/06/2019 15:23

    Most useless anti Indian news portal

  • Dixit P.
    10/05/2019 22:02

    First read all the content carefully from video. And analyse all videos from brut. I think in every video you will find something fake and controversial. They just need more users.

  • Durga D.
    10/05/2019 10:53

    Bharat ke agency pe biswas nahi he to Pakistan chale jao....

  • Rohit K.
    10/04/2019 19:37

    Modi ji Pakistan sexy video

  • Shik Z.
    10/04/2019 14:07

    Modi uoghi amat chor hai

  • Shik Z.
    10/04/2019 14:05

    Don

  • Raghupathi M.
    10/03/2019 18:11

    Peoples have been made chutiaya here , each & every party has a maximum corrupt politicians but unfortunately we have no power to take back our votes , more over people vote for money & that's how our fate is written, Only God can save us & may be by another war which may help the people to clean our political system.

  • Raghupathi M.
    10/03/2019 18:06

    CBI should be better named as PBI political bureau of investigation because they are always in the news for this reason only ..