Why Good Bridges Remain A Bridge Too Far For India
Sadikur R.8 hours
Let army build all the important infrastructure rather than corrupt contractors with help of corrupt Gov't agencies
Paari K.a day
Due to Our politician and their corruption
Ravinder B.a day
Reservation in the education system and even reservation in Govt Jobs is major cause, And corruption added icing on the cake
Bina S.2 days
😥😩
Satyajit B.2 days
Corruption keep safe itself only and for Rest it’s ‘Rest in peace ‘
Vivek M.2 days
Iske.liye bhi nehru zimmedaar hai
Manvir K.2 days
Its all start from reservations quota students lack of study skills and knowledge yet they get jobs from reservations fr to aisa hona hi hai
Akhil Y.2 days
In my village(u.p.) also ...there is worst condition of road and drainage...
Mohammad M.2 days
Crooked contractors and crooked politicians nexus
Firdous S.3 days
I hate india bcoz of this self oriented govt
Mhndra A.3 days
INDIA NEEDS ENGINEERS REAL ONES ONLY FOUND IN WESTERN COUNTRIES..NOT ONLY BRIDGES BUILDING oTHER ARCHITECTURAL PROJECTS NEED SERIOUS ATTENTION...COUNTRY LEGS BEHIND DECADES BACK..AND NEED TO INVITE WESTERN TECHNOLOGY TO THE COUNTRY...COUNTRY OF BILLION PEOPLE HAS NOT UNDERTAKEN BASIC RESPONSIBILITY. BUILDING HOMES CIVIL PLACES...WHAT YOU ALL WAITING FOR..GET BUSY FIX THE INFRASTRUCTURE ASAP JAI HIND🙏🏻🙏🏻 mhndraUSA 🇺🇸
Jayshree S.3 days
Apne India ko Apne hi corrupted log duba rahe hai.
Anselma V.3 days
When the corruption stops we shall get strong good long lasting bridges...but who's to bell the cat??🙄
Puneeth H.3 days
Govt contractors who take up these jobs should be punished along with local govt employees & political leaders. They are playing with lives of us citizens.
Kanwal J.3 days
नेहरु बाज नही आयेगा
Shabbir S.3 days
Hii
Nack K.3 days
officials always blame Nature or God . They never accept corruption.
Max C.3 days
7 years to builded...can last a month ...hmmnnnn
Anil T.3 days
Because we are MAHAN!
Anirudh P.3 days
What a stupid fuck-all country india is. No rule of law, no checks & balances, faulty construction, adulterated cement, and low-quality building materials, no framework for inspection & approvals or authorization. Not a fucking thing