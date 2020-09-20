back

Why I Quit An IT Job To Be A Tea-Seller

He got zero satisfaction from his IT job. So he decided to stir things up by starting a tea stall. Ankit Nagwanshi told Brut what made him take the extreme step…

09/20/2020 6:57 AM
  • 258.2k
  • 300

Portraits

206 comments

  • Ronit T.
    a day

    joined wipro

  • Kalpana I.
    3 days

    Risk taker and courageous kudos

  • Bhavya R.
    3 days

    ...

  • Tanima S.
    4 days

    Follow ur heart.Its better to live a satisfied life than a successful one...☺

  • Rupon L.
    4 days

    Devotee of modi.....👍👍

  • Nipon T.
    4 days

    IT job 15k 20k better to sell tea I guess

  • Kiran X.
    4 days

    dak LA vhai abhi b chance ha job chor da

  • Tailyang T.
    4 days

    Arre yeh to BJP ka IT cell mai kam karta hai

  • Kausik B.
    4 days

    dekh..R ekta 😶😐

  • Shahnawaz S.
    4 days

    junoon aisa hona chaiye

  • DK S.
    5 days

    He wan to become PM . LIKE CHAIWALA. HE DOESN'T KNOW IT SEEMS? MODI LIED. . 😂😂😂😂😂

  • On G.
    5 days

    another one

  • Yesho D.
    5 days

    Inspirational

  • Anindya A.
    5 days

    Possibly because this guy was awe-inspired by Moodi...

  • Harlongbi K.
    5 days

    Mera lund chusle beta taki chaiwala banne mein jitna kama lete ho isse jyada main dunga bhosdike. Kuch bhi behenchod. Ek engineer ho then you switch to a tea seller? And this Brut must be getting paid for this motherfucker piece of shitts news . Mera lauda ka business choose kiya tumne behenchod

  • Prakash K.
    5 days

    तू क्या सब को फेकू राम की मार्ग पे लेजाना चा हता हैं brut....bewakhub...shame on u

  • Kamaljeet S.
    5 days

    👍

  • Жәыху Ф.
    6 days

    Sach yeh h ki jabse economy k maa behen hui h tabse babot log chupchap job quit kr rhe h. Upr se lockdon k baje se bos ka presur aur badh work frm home k naame pr. Issi dabab se bhaag ne k liye launda ne chaiwala banne ke faisla kia😀😭😭😭boss k dabab nhi bolega lekin😭😭

  • Nitin J.
    6 days

    job choro chai bnao

  • Mengpa H.
    6 days

    Wow last sentences reminded me of the Bollywood movie Andaaz apna apna and Paresh Rawal's dream " murgiyoh ka farm khulunga , Andaa b meh bechungaa, poultry farm khulunga,bakery kholunga,bread b me hee dungaa, omelet b me hee dungga, bread ka baadshah or omlet ka raja.😁👍

