Why I Quit An IT Job To Be A Tea-Seller
He got zero satisfaction from his IT job. So he decided to stir things up by starting a tea stall. Ankit Nagwanshi told Brut what made him take the extreme step…
09/20/2020 6:57 AM
- 258.2k
- 2.6k
- 300
206 comments
Ronit T.a day
joined wipro
Kalpana I.3 days
Risk taker and courageous kudos
Bhavya R.3 days
Tanima S.4 days
Follow ur heart.Its better to live a satisfied life than a successful one...☺
Rupon L.4 days
Devotee of modi.....👍👍
Nipon T.4 days
IT job 15k 20k better to sell tea I guess
Kiran X.4 days
dak LA vhai abhi b chance ha job chor da
Tailyang T.4 days
Arre yeh to BJP ka IT cell mai kam karta hai
Kausik B.4 days
dekh..R ekta 😶😐
Shahnawaz S.4 days
junoon aisa hona chaiye
DK S.5 days
He wan to become PM . LIKE CHAIWALA. HE DOESN'T KNOW IT SEEMS? MODI LIED. . 😂😂😂😂😂
On G.5 days
another one
Yesho D.5 days
Inspirational
Anindya A.5 days
Possibly because this guy was awe-inspired by Moodi...
Harlongbi K.5 days
Prakash K.5 days
तू क्या सब को फेकू राम की मार्ग पे लेजाना चा हता हैं brut....bewakhub...shame on u
Kamaljeet S.5 days
Жәыху Ф.6 days
Sach yeh h ki jabse economy k maa behen hui h tabse babot log chupchap job quit kr rhe h. Upr se lockdon k baje se bos ka presur aur badh work frm home k naame pr. Issi dabab se bhaag ne k liye launda ne chaiwala banne ke faisla kia😀😭😭😭boss k dabab nhi bolega lekin😭😭
Nitin J.6 days
job choro chai bnao
Mengpa H.6 days
Wow last sentences reminded me of the Bollywood movie Andaaz apna apna and Paresh Rawal's dream " murgiyoh ka farm khulunga , Andaa b meh bechungaa, poultry farm khulunga,bakery kholunga,bread b me hee dungaa, omelet b me hee dungga, bread ka baadshah or omlet ka raja.😁👍