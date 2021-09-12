back

Why I Quit My Corporate Job To Open A Sustainable Business

This millennial duo quit their jobs to help people adopt a more sustainable lifestyle. This is how they are saving the planet, one box at a time. ♻️

12/09/2021 5:27 AM
  • 32.6K
  • 9

6 comments

  • Sarvesh K.
    12/09/2021 13:15

    Godspeed 👍🎉

  • Shreya K.
    12/09/2021 12:25

    Thank you team for sharing our story!!

  • Rajesh S.
    12/09/2021 12:03

    Hi

  • Brut India
    12/09/2021 08:30

    Sustainable living has often been viewed as an expensive practice, but does it really have to be? https://indianexpress.com/article/lifestyle/life-style/breaking-the-myth-sustainable-lifestyle-is-an-expensive-affair-6467683/

  • Kp S.
    12/09/2021 06:43

    Very nice

  • Hakim I.
    12/09/2021 05:44

    Have a great day