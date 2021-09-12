back
Why I Quit My Corporate Job To Open A Sustainable Business
This millennial duo quit their jobs to help people adopt a more sustainable lifestyle. This is how they are saving the planet, one box at a time. ♻️
12/09/2021 5:27 AM
- 32.6K
- 237
- 9
6 comments
Sarvesh K.12/09/2021 13:15
Shreya K.12/09/2021 12:25
Thank you team for sharing our story!!
Rajesh S.12/09/2021 12:03
Brut India12/09/2021 08:30
Sustainable living has often been viewed as an expensive practice, but does it really have to be? https://indianexpress.com/article/lifestyle/life-style/breaking-the-myth-sustainable-lifestyle-is-an-expensive-affair-6467683/
Kp S.12/09/2021 06:43
Hakim I.12/09/2021 05:44
