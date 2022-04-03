"I Quit Google To Sell Food"
Why I quit my job to sell turmeric
The History of Bhang
The "Jack Sparrow" Of Indore
India Can’t Stop Eating Biryani
India's Tryst With Non-Vegetarian Food
Jegan N.3 hours
Brut India6 hours
Joshua L.12 hours
That is called Passion of Life for benifit of society
Ayel V.13 hours
Noble deed helping poor farmers.
Na V.19 hours
It sure takes a lot of guts to leave high annual income job that too in USD 🤦
Vivek N.20 hours
👌👌
Jamshed H.a day
Bataiye Haldighati se haldi lakar sell kar rahe hain.
Jatong S.a day
So nice.....ultimately its clear that we shud follow our passion n interests .....
Aleem A.a day
All these people who left their lucrative jobs
Chandler M.a day
Pls contact us ...may be we can help you in expanding .... # 9980048294.
Chimera E.a day
I can see the passion and content ❤️
Dey R.a day
Only Indian 🙏👍
Tamizh A.a day
Erode is a Turmeric Hub. Not sure it’s a hub for India or world . But in TN is a turmeric hub for sure …
Chitralekha D.a day
I want ur number dude♥️♥️😀😀
Ehtisham A.a day
take notes