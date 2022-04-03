back

Why I quit my job to sell turmeric

He left his comfy, well-paying investment banking job in the US to sell haldi-based products in India. Here's why...

03/04/2022 1:27 PM
  • 101.1K
  • 19

15 comments

  • Jegan N.
    3 hours

    So he wasted a lot of his parents money pursuing his education, finally quit to start the agri business. This is where our Indian education and societal pressure makes us Deviate from Our Dream. We accept this after he has done all degree, and then quiting his job . But may not accept if he had done without the degree or software job. We need more career skills, real-life practical lessons or self employment based education rather than current academic oriented syllabus. Infact there is no connect between education and the job people are pursuing. An IT company takes engineers from "any stream" and do not confine to IT. Then train them according to their requirements which is waste of resources!

  • Brut India
    6 hours

    This man quit his Wall Street job to sell idlis: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Yjd_aG-aZLw&ab_channel=BrutIndia

  • Joshua L.
    12 hours

    That is called Passion of Life for benifit of society

  • Ayel V.
    13 hours

    Noble deed helping poor farmers.

  • Na V.
    19 hours

    It sure takes a lot of guts to leave high annual income job that too in USD 🤦

  • Vivek N.
    20 hours

    👌👌

  • Jamshed H.
    a day

    Bataiye Haldighati se haldi lakar sell kar rahe hain.

  • Jatong S.
    a day

    So nice.....ultimately its clear that we shud follow our passion n interests .....

  • Aleem A.
    a day

    All these people who left their lucrative jobs

  • Chandler M.
    a day

    Pls contact us ...may be we can help you in expanding .... # 9980048294.

  • Chimera E.
    a day

    I can see the passion and content ❤️

  • Dey R.
    a day

    Only Indian 🙏👍

  • Tamizh A.
    a day

    Erode is a Turmeric Hub. Not sure it’s a hub for India or world . But in TN is a turmeric hub for sure …

  • Chitralekha D.
    a day

    I want ur number dude♥️♥️😀😀

  • Ehtisham A.
    a day

    take notes

