Why India Needs Police Reform

Joe Biden's Many, Many, Many Gaffes
It's still hard not to touch your face
Michelle Obama wants young women in politics
Trump vs. the coronavirus taskforce
Bernie Sanders vs. Joe Biden on Super Tuesday
The wealth tax, explained
Not negligence ..hew was a part of riots..and 💯 ✓•\• involved in the riots
Neglecting to clean up that country
So sad, if the boundary barbed wire do the theft then who will save 😢
Still we all run to police when we are in trouble. They do a good job job under the circumstances.
Hide under reform umbrella after killing muslims
Brut is funded by Islamic radicals and left front extremists but please keep humanity and stop showing biased anti hindu, right wing and hate spreading information.
You guys always show one sided story with exaggeration & just want to create mess between hindu - muslim community. Shame on you 🖕
Muslims kee Maa kee chuth
Brut is a stupid media which needs to be closed. Moreover kapil sibal and crooks of Congis had told analyst pathak to ignore rioting now the Congis are finished
Not negligence, full accomplice
Adha sach dikhakr bharm fela rahe ho Brut India
put atleast one vedio about AAP leader tahir hussain riot activities,
If you have noticed that Hindus r been targeted after secularism was added in our constitution.It got bigger after Shah Banu judgement was overruled in parliament.
Respect for this lady
India is only country in the world were Gov't instigating riots against minority and it's not surprising both modi and amit Shah who was responsible for gujarat riots were thousand of innocent poor people died because they don't want to deploy riots police to stop killing looting and rapes they give three days to finish the job and they did same in Delhi
Right
Police should be equipped to deal with mobs of 'deenees' attempting to lynch police
सिखों का क़त्लेआम हुआ 1984 में ।
अब मुस्लिम का क़त्लेआम /नरसंहार हुआ
सरकारों का क्या तब भी उनका समर्थन था हत्यारों को अब भी समर्थन है ।
फिर दलित का होगा अगला नंबर उन्ही का है ।
And most importantly, Public especially 20% minority community needs to learn to respect Police to receive good response and get proper protection from them. These people needs to trust police irrespective of your political belief and religious faith to be treated well in return.
Gud job police walo pure todo cc camera
We do not need reforms police where beating those who were against our laws jai rss
What Indian Police needs is full freedom to use reasonable force, to maintain Law and Order situation. It is a well known fact that our Islamic and Communist neighbours on our Western and Eastern Borders are financing fringe elements, to engineer incidents of disruption of Law and Order.
51 comments
Md R.2 hours
Not negligence ..hew was a part of riots..and 💯 ✓•\• involved in the riots
RC M.4 hours
Neglecting to clean up that country
Cyril M.4 hours
So sad, if the boundary barbed wire do the theft then who will save 😢
Subhash A.6 hours
Still we all run to police when we are in trouble. They do a good job job under the circumstances.
Babarsaeed C.10 hours
Hide under reform umbrella after killing muslims
Anuraag S.10 hours
Brut is funded by Islamic radicals and left front extremists but please keep humanity and stop showing biased anti hindu, right wing and hate spreading information. You guys always show one sided story with exaggeration & just want to create mess between hindu - muslim community. Shame on you 🖕
Vijay K.11 hours
Muslims kee Maa kee chuth
Vijay K.11 hours
Brut is a stupid media which needs to be closed. Moreover kapil sibal and crooks of Congis had told analyst pathak to ignore rioting now the Congis are finished
Zulqarnain N.12 hours
Not negligence, full accomplice
Vijay L.12 hours
Adha sach dikhakr bharm fela rahe ho Brut India
Navaneetha R.13 hours
put atleast one vedio about AAP leader tahir hussain riot activities,
Sarun S.15 hours
If you have noticed that Hindus r been targeted after secularism was added in our constitution.It got bigger after Shah Banu judgement was overruled in parliament.
Noor A.15 hours
Respect for this lady India is only country in the world were Gov't instigating riots against minority and it's not surprising both modi and amit Shah who was responsible for gujarat riots were thousand of innocent poor people died because they don't want to deploy riots police to stop killing looting and rapes they give three days to finish the job and they did same in Delhi
Manoj K.15 hours
Right
Mohit C.15 hours
Police should be equipped to deal with mobs of 'deenees' attempting to lynch police
Rohit J.16 hours
सिखों का क़त्लेआम हुआ 1984 में । अब मुस्लिम का क़त्लेआम /नरसंहार हुआ सरकारों का क्या तब भी उनका समर्थन था हत्यारों को अब भी समर्थन है । फिर दलित का होगा अगला नंबर उन्ही का है ।
Aashish P.16 hours
And most importantly, Public especially 20% minority community needs to learn to respect Police to receive good response and get proper protection from them. These people needs to trust police irrespective of your political belief and religious faith to be treated well in return.
Sufiyan S.17 hours
Gud job police walo pure todo cc camera
Sangram .17 hours
We do not need reforms police where beating those who were against our laws jai rss
Anahat H.18 hours
What Indian Police needs is full freedom to use reasonable force, to maintain Law and Order situation. It is a well known fact that our Islamic and Communist neighbours on our Western and Eastern Borders are financing fringe elements, to engineer incidents of disruption of Law and Order.