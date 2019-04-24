Why India’s Chief Justice Is Facing A Probe

This complaint eventually led to an investigation against the Chief Justice of India.
Rima C.05/20/2019 03:22
Tai ahom k tarakki dekhi ni jati kuch logo ko .fake allegation
Aakash J.05/19/2019 17:39
Sir Ranjan Gogoi if a great person with distinguishable character, remarkable intelligence, Nonpareil mind can be alleged with such false allegations, how a common person just like me who doesn't want to involve in any unfair means and that can defame our respect and prestige in society are safe? I want to make sure that no innocent will be in trouble against false allegations
Abdulla G.05/19/2019 14:17
Parkia korna guna nahie kisne kaha tha bata do
Debdeep B.05/19/2019 13:29
If we as a public does not take action against this types of acuse or case from now in some days latter or democracy will be under danger. When there are allegations again Chief Justice then he must had done something wrong which is not acceptable.
Nisar S.05/19/2019 04:22
hang him if found guilty
Bindas P.05/19/2019 00:46
Porokiya Ka opr decision Diya,,,,
Anshul S.05/18/2019 20:13
Preeti Sharma Gotta love the judiciary😂 khudka case khud hi sunna
Kartikey S.05/18/2019 04:58
Amount of muslims in this comment section scares me.
Soumen C.05/16/2019 20:59
SC becomes problem for the POWER
Debasish S.05/16/2019 03:25
It's a propaganda
Dawa T.05/13/2019 16:37
no prob in investigating ....
Nikesh M.05/12/2019 00:15
Nowadays most of the womens failed fake cases on men mostly in rapes cases thats why i think that government should definately cancel death penalty on rape cases and decrease the punishment in rape cases
Jitendra05/11/2019 13:39
It is a shame for all of us that we live in a country where one of the highest civilian of the nation is under allegations which is false and manipulating as well. Let's put law in place of law and rest the same.
Büdďhä D.05/11/2019 07:13
Big man so verdict in no time. Small poor people will be provided verdict in decades.
Dibyendu M.05/10/2019 20:51
Oh that annoying music... you want me to focus on the story or not?
Brahmchari V.05/10/2019 15:59
Pappu ki giri huyi hrkt jisko prshant bhooshan Jaise vkeelo NE anzaam diya
मृत्युंजय ग.05/10/2019 08:53
CJI gogoi is a great judge who did a press conference, first time in the history of India, Democracy is under threat. Oh god please save India. Politician of India make the hell to the system
Shailendra N.05/10/2019 05:45
A high level enquiry must be ordered.
Soumita S.05/10/2019 04:45
But...after all it's India... shameful..the case was dropped... despite have 2 women members out of 3 jury that was entrusted with investigation.... feel sorry for our judiciary
Jimi B.05/10/2019 01:12
Already it proved that it's jst nothing bt conspiracy against him ...nd clean chit gvn already ....so stop all this fake news..