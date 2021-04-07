Why Is India Burning?

5 jóvenes activistas del clima
Crisis de agua en Jackson, Mississippi
¿Sabes que hay detrás de los aguacates chilenos que compras?
La razón detrás del gran apagón en Texas
Esculturas para bloquear las redes de pesca
Cómo la contaminación empeora la Covid-19 en Nueva Delhi
Ameenuddin H.2 hours
Conspiracy burning forest for new projects .
Kaifi M.3 hours
Fire fighters be like: मुझे माफ कर दें, मुझे छुट्टी दे दें
Nitin C.4 hours
जैसे गुरू वैसे चेले
Navid M.5 hours
Political stunt
Sachin L.5 hours
pta nhi ji kaun sa nasha karta hai 😂😂
Preet G.6 hours
Beyond embarrassing these horrible politicians of India 🥲
Subhra K.6 hours
This is what gaumutra does to your brain I guess....🤣🤣🤣
Saleem Y.7 hours
Arrey itne Tejasvi log h 😂😂
Saleem Y.7 hours
Kitne Tejasvi log h 😂😂😂
Imran A.8 hours
i really dont understand why dumb f**ks are running this country!!! it pisses me iff that the people aren't doing anything about it... when they tell u its lockdown and sit home everyone obeys but why not stand together for something right 😑 we need a change please!!! stand up for whats right!!! people of india wake up please!!!
Hina S.9 hours
Gadhaa 🤣🤣
Saraswati D.10 hours
India needs to pass the law for population control and also stop illegal migrants increasing its population. How can our country handle such a huge ever increasing population 😡
Nidhi S.10 hours
Inke jaise manti honge to yahi hoga it is shameful to see the plight of uttrakhand a 20 year old state that is mineral rich but is plagued with corrupt public officers corrupt police dept myopic govt policies and politicians who contest elections only for gains the state is badly off I have been complaining about illegal felling g of tress by a builder for a year plus... every si hole RTI complaint has fallen on deaf ears on ground public officers are just shamelessly ignoring the interstate of the state.. .
Ghosh A.10 hours
Entertainment! Another level of stupidity
Robin Y.10 hours
Ungala Mathiri ye Irukanga sir unga UP's
Shokeen S.11 hours
Agar aaj k time k sab politicians ko dekha jaaye to aaj k time mein kejriwal hi ek kaabil politician hai jo desh ki situation ko sudhaar sakta hai warna upar se neeche tak ek se ek namoone bhare pade hain desh mein
Ramiz S.11 hours
Bharatiya Jumla Party Full of comedians
David J.13 hours
He is like band ho jaa warna maar dunga!😂
Mumtaz H.13 hours
behen ye sab kya hain ?
Krishnamurthy K.13 hours
Concern about forests greenery development n protection of nature should b imbibed in kids right from elementary courses. Village folk songs n skits on the subject could b popularised amongst masses particularly in forest laden rural areas.