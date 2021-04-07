back

Why Is India Burning?

There's a fire raging across India's forests, and Uttarakhand's forest minister showcased his own unique firefighting technique...

07/04/2021 4:27 PM
And even more

  1. 5:42

    5 jóvenes activistas del clima

  2. 2:42

    Crisis de agua en Jackson, Mississippi

  3. 4:32

    ¿Sabes que hay detrás de los aguacates chilenos que compras?

  4. 2:04

    La razón detrás del gran apagón en Texas

  5. 3:58

    Esculturas para bloquear las redes de pesca

  6. 3:30

    Cómo la contaminación empeora la Covid-19 en Nueva Delhi

223 comments

  • Ameenuddin H.
    2 hours

    Conspiracy burning forest for new projects .

  • Kaifi M.
    3 hours

    Fire fighters be like: मुझे माफ कर दें, मुझे छुट्टी दे दें

  • Nitin C.
    4 hours

    जैसे गुरू वैसे चेले

  • Navid M.
    5 hours

    Political stunt

  • Sachin L.
    5 hours

    pta nhi ji kaun sa nasha karta hai 😂😂

  • Preet G.
    6 hours

    Beyond embarrassing these horrible politicians of India 🥲

  • Subhra K.
    6 hours

    This is what gaumutra does to your brain I guess....🤣🤣🤣

  • Saleem Y.
    7 hours

    Arrey itne Tejasvi log h 😂😂

  • Saleem Y.
    7 hours

    Kitne Tejasvi log h 😂😂😂

  • Imran A.
    8 hours

    i really dont understand why dumb f**ks are running this country!!! it pisses me iff that the people aren't doing anything about it... when they tell u its lockdown and sit home everyone obeys but why not stand together for something right 😑 we need a change please!!! stand up for whats right!!! people of india wake up please!!!

  • Hina S.
    9 hours

    Gadhaa 🤣🤣

  • Saraswati D.
    10 hours

    India needs to pass the law for population control and also stop illegal migrants increasing its population. How can our country handle such a huge ever increasing population 😡

  • Nidhi S.
    10 hours

    Inke jaise manti honge to yahi hoga it is shameful to see the plight of uttrakhand a 20 year old state that is mineral rich but is plagued with corrupt public officers corrupt police dept myopic govt policies and politicians who contest elections only for gains the state is badly off I have been complaining about illegal felling g of tress by a builder for a year plus... every si hole RTI complaint has fallen on deaf ears on ground public officers are just shamelessly ignoring the interstate of the state.. .

  • Ghosh A.
    10 hours

    Entertainment! Another level of stupidity

  • Robin Y.
    10 hours

    Ungala Mathiri ye Irukanga sir unga UP's

  • Shokeen S.
    11 hours

    Agar aaj k time k sab politicians ko dekha jaaye to aaj k time mein kejriwal hi ek kaabil politician hai jo desh ki situation ko sudhaar sakta hai warna upar se neeche tak ek se ek namoone bhare pade hain desh mein

  • Ramiz S.
    11 hours

    Bharatiya Jumla Party Full of comedians

  • David J.
    13 hours

    He is like band ho jaa warna maar dunga!😂

  • Mumtaz H.
    13 hours

    behen ye sab kya hain ?

  • Krishnamurthy K.
    13 hours

    Concern about forests greenery development n protection of nature should b imbibed in kids right from elementary courses. Village folk songs n skits on the subject could b popularised amongst masses particularly in forest laden rural areas.

