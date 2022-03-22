back

Why is India "unhappy"?

Here's where India stands compared to 2022's happiest country in the world.

22/03/2022 5:24 AMupdated: 22/03/2022 5:26 AM
56 comments

  • Jaya C.
    17 hours

    Because it's harder to please a heterogeneous society with more than 1 billion people. Happiness is highly subjective.

  • Saurabh P.
    2 days

    seriously Is it even a fair comparsion?? just look at the population & then democratic system

  • Pramod C.
    2 days

    There is no meaning to this survey😲. Every parameter in this except income is purely subjective and cannot be quantified. I dont give a dam to this s**t!! 😂

  • Sandeepa C.
    3 days

    They should also take family values, food, and festivals.

  • Raktim G.
    3 days

    Having stayed in Finland for last 3.5 years I can relate to this very well.Some of the factors which makes Finland a very peaceful state compared to Central European countries also(Stayed in NL for 3 years). 1. Robust daycare system. in finland authorities take pride that a single mother shouldn’t give up on job due to child birth.More economic freedom leading to greater women empowerment leading to gender equality. 2. Both parents are responsible in child bearing.A father spends equal amount of time with young children leading to a better family bonding 3. Unemployment benefits by the state leading to almost 1000+ Euro/month 4. Social welfare like free English speaking schools,free lunch for kids & a holistic education system No wonder finland is a heaven on earth for peace loving people.

  • Najeeb K.
    3 days

    Indians only find hapPINIS in.... Making Love & Making Babies 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

  • Ananta A.
    3 days

    India is only happy because of its number of marriages and increasing children the Hindi proverb which goes like this dudoo nahi puttoo Palo and is the age old proverb which is keeping india happy from last 25000 years and they don't want anything else

  • Chandler M.
    4 days

    May be few might you to insist to leave Pakistan since you exposed the fact ...

  • Nilabh K.
    4 days

    The haunting scenes of thousands of persons walking on foot, braving the heat, rain and hunger... The haunting scenes of people in the queue after a bonobo took a decision to poo on the people of India. The same bonobo took about shit at people of India through GST and a hundred other such decisions. The bonobo monkey 🐒 must be sent to jungle along with his bhakt clan.

  • Soorya T.
    4 days

    I live in a country whr a student cries for 1 mark for his 100 in exm nd ri8 opposite to him jst mark wali has rahi hey and middle bencher wali dekhthi hey isme hasney ya rona hey..😪

  • Inam M.
    5 days

    Achy din aaen gy 🤣

  • Sivakumarperungozhi
    5 days

    There is no rationale in comparing a giant like India with a kid like Finland. I mean the population. Time n again you prove that you are a country Brute.

  • Syed I.
    5 days

    Brut is an anti-national 😆

  • Shahid H.
    5 days

    Oho from Pak

  • बीयूला म.
    5 days

    And this isnt going to change for a billion years to come!

  • Arun S.
    5 days

    The fact that Afghanistan is more happier than India...says something about the stats

  • हर्ष श.
    5 days

    I wonder how they calculated this? How many Indians were interviewed for assessing the happiness quotient? How can we believe that this method is reliable enough? 🤔 Having said that, India is definitely not amongst the top nations of the world in this respect, as majority of our population still lives in rural areas and is middle class or below that.

  • Sayma S.
    5 days

    i m not shocked abt india but afganistan being happy country is a myth 😂😂

  • Brut India
    5 days

    Last week, Jyotiraditya Scindia talked about bringing paternity leaves to the Indian aviation industry:

  • Taniya S.
    6 days

    I am so very sad, i don't know what will happen to this my country ):

