Why It's Different When Dalit Women Are Raped
A 19-year-old Dalit woman was allegedly gang-raped and savagely murdered by men of a higher caste in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh. In this Dalit Camera: Through Un-Touchable Eyes interview from 2013, award-winning professor Sukhadeo Thorat explains why Dalit women are sometimes specifically targeted for sexual violence.
01/10/2020 2:57 PM
115 comments
Ashish C.8 hours
Stop giving caste angle and politicising a heinous crime.
Nelson A.9 hours
It's high time I diana move on from the crap of lower caste higher caste. Gods sake all are humans. People use this as an advantage to demand some people whereas some people use it to advantage to get jobs and free schooling. This nonsense has to stop and the society needs to move on to a better living relationship with each other. No woman deserves to be raped and no man has the right to humiliate a woman or a female for that matter. Let's support this and eradicate the caste system.
DrRigzin C.10 hours
Not the best thing is to hurt their women sir ; easiest thing to do to hurt their sentiment.
Sunil G.10 hours
Humans are gift of God . Please hold each one in warmth & care .
Shiva T.11 hours
Wtf ! If a hindu girl is raped see first she's from lower caste then it matters but if upper cast oh it doesn't matter . Shame politics of caste .
Sigamani P.11 hours
But the problem is you cry more when a brahmin girl is raped and keep silence when more cruel thing happens to a dalit girl.we fight only for the reason that dalit girls are also human beings. Dalit lives count.
Kumar V.17 hours
I have a question for everyone who believes in caste system, please define every caste and their meaning ? I would like to learn how this actually works. My parents never taught me To be superior or inferior to anyone, I was raised to be equal to all humans, but its a kind request from humble people reading my post to elaborate my knowledge.
Anupreet K.17 hours
Such attacks are there to assert own supremacy and put down other community or 'show them their place', treat them as inferior, deny them justice.
Kiran Y.18 hours
Vinay D.18 hours
Abhishek J.19 hours
So, as the incident of rape was not really about sexual perversion of the men involved but their need to humiliate a dalit woman being people of higher caste, I would request Brut India to research or enlighten us what could be the the mentality or reason behind this rape incident in the same state. https://www.indiatoday.in/india/story/uttar-pradesh-balrampur-dalit-woman-gangrape-murder-drugged-legs-broken-hathras-rape-1727125-2020-10-01
Ashish H.19 hours
How this man known as intellectual, why we add cast in such crime, no any rapist look cast in women, thy r beast thy dont concern anything for them its just a body to satisfy their lust
Lohkare V.20 hours
This is called opportunities. Make use of poor girl rape for personal propoganda. Shame shame.
Shankar R.20 hours
I'm surprised to see the people who thinks lower cast is untouchables so why they rape women respective of cast I mean they have to touch the women during rape. Really still shameful part of india ,this is all happening in villages.
Roohi R.20 hours
It’s not about caste why they are twisting the issue calling Dalit girl .its a crime and it’s everywhere it can happen to anyone if they will not change the law why can’t they hang them in public to set some example .
Apurb M.20 hours
Why you are focused on caste more than rap Can you hear the headline from THE WIRE, THE PRINT, A 22 year dalit girl was gang raped by two Muslim boy shahid and Sahil No because it doesn't promote agendas . Shame on you
Aditya C.a day
Election aya nahi ki political parties Dalit card khelna suru karde ti hai fir chahe vi congress ho ya Bjp Vo keval ek garib ladki or nalayak ladke kyon nahi ho sakte, lekin nahi Rajniti bhi to chamkani hai.
Abi R.a day
Stop saying and acknowledging "Higher" or "Lower" and "Caste". The moment this if off our minds, India will progress in every aspect. We blame "Hitler" but unfortunately most of us have a Hitler inside us.
Sambhaji W.a day
Within next few years these dalits & untouchables will get converted into either Islam, Christianity or Buddhism. Their will be economical, political & social support from other countries with these religions. All dalits will move in urban areas. Nobody will be available as labourers. It will affect agriculture, rural economy. Hindus will be minority.
Ankit K.a day
Spreading negativity dividing on basis of caste,diverting from the real topic🙏🙏,dont do this varna ye case sirf caste ka topic banke rh jaega