Why Jaitley Endorsed Judges' Pensions

Soumyak B.3 hours
Now it's clear why Retd. CJI Gogoi ji choose a post retirement plan veering the gossips of being a post_paid job in RS as MP. Pre judgements are influenced by post retirement plans. Honorable SC justic Bobde is in the queue. Who thought that Ayodhya was a gift of pre retirement insurance plan. What a brilliance and strategy. Mr.Gogoi ji had exclaimed in Rep TV that it's under article 80, President insisted him to join RS as a presidential nominee to RS. Nonone can deny President's wish. So he did but when he was roasted and temperature raised high, he personally defended his statement. Ayodhya verdict was a complete eye-washer so as several other judgements too by him. How can I say Independence to judiciary is persistent till date when a CJI nominates himself for a party... where is the transparency ? I wonder the other judges maintain their jurisprudence independently. Gogoi ji failed
Vipin R.4 hours
Gogoi ji ko samajh me nhi aaya😀
सुमित न.4 hours
What a joke....
Ayekpam B.5 hours
temptations...
Chigrik R.17 hours
BJP didn't even respect a dead man's wish wah Modiji wah
Ajitkumar S.17 hours
Rajya Sabha membership is not a job. It’s only serving the country on request of the president for 65 days in a year.
Mahesha Y.19 hours
Rajyasaba MP is not a post.duty to serve the society
Stephen I.a day
All frauds in BJP but trained from congress
Stephen I.a day
Fraud and mental jetly
Shubham R.a day
Modi and shah were waiting for all the sensible leaders of bjp to die and then they play the dirty game.
Anand G.2 days
SansareMhatrePandit
Raul R.2 days
Look what is happening now....they are placing ex judges as governors of states
Siv M.2 days
Jai Ho
Thaju H.2 days
His own party neglected his ideas and made Ranjan Gogoi as the judge because of his pre retirement judgements..
Vincent Z.2 days
And its shamelessly happening now
Bhunesh S.3 days
Bjp mai sab chlta hai
Jayanna J.3 days
What strong statement but people's of your party breaking your statement
Shiekh B.3 days
Yes Jaitley was right but when u want to get a favourable judgement which goes against all norms of justice u have to nurture, promote, elevate over other seniors n place in position the judge who pronounces the tailor made judgement. Fees has to match his ego. Be thankful he has not asked for the ministerial berth; his magnanimity dear fellow citizen
Firdous A.3 days
He hasn’t done anything good for our society except giving lecture.
Rajneesh S.3 days
must watch