Why Jaitley Endorsed Judges' Pensions

Late BJP Leader Arun Jaitley thought promising post-retirement jobs to judges threatened judicial independence.

03/20/2020 4:57 PM
  • 133.9k
  • 121

85 comments

  • Soumyak B.
    3 hours

    Now it's clear why Retd. CJI Gogoi ji choose a post retirement plan veering the gossips of being a post_paid job in RS as MP. Pre judgements are influenced by post retirement plans. Honorable SC justic Bobde is in the queue. Who thought that Ayodhya was a gift of pre retirement insurance plan. What a brilliance and strategy. Mr.Gogoi ji had exclaimed in Rep TV that it's under article 80, President insisted him to join RS as a presidential nominee to RS. Nonone can deny President's wish. So he did but when he was roasted and temperature raised high, he personally defended his statement. Ayodhya verdict was a complete eye-washer so as several other judgements too by him. How can I say Independence to judiciary is persistent till date when a CJI nominates himself for a party... where is the transparency ? I wonder the other judges maintain their jurisprudence independently. Gogoi ji failed

  • Vipin R.
    4 hours

    Gogoi ji ko samajh me nhi aaya😀

  • सुमित न.
    4 hours

    What a joke....

  • Ayekpam B.
    5 hours

    temptations...

  • Chigrik R.
    17 hours

    BJP didn't even respect a dead man's wish wah Modiji wah

  • Ajitkumar S.
    17 hours

    Rajya Sabha membership is not a job. It’s only serving the country on request of the president for 65 days in a year.

  • Mahesha Y.
    19 hours

    Rajyasaba MP is not a post.duty to serve the society

  • Stephen I.
    a day

    All frauds in BJP but trained from congress

  • Stephen I.
    a day

    Fraud and mental jetly

  • Shubham R.
    a day

    Modi and shah were waiting for all the sensible leaders of bjp to die and then they play the dirty game.

  • Anand G.
    2 days

    SansareMhatrePandit

  • Raul R.
    2 days

    Look what is happening now....they are placing ex judges as governors of states

  • Siv M.
    2 days

    Jai Ho

  • Thaju H.
    2 days

    His own party neglected his ideas and made Ranjan Gogoi as the judge because of his pre retirement judgements..

  • Vincent Z.
    2 days

    And its shamelessly happening now

  • Bhunesh S.
    3 days

    Bjp mai sab chlta hai

  • Jayanna J.
    3 days

    What strong statement but people's of your party breaking your statement

  • Shiekh B.
    3 days

    Yes Jaitley was right but when u want to get a favourable judgement which goes against all norms of justice u have to nurture, promote, elevate over other seniors n place in position the judge who pronounces the tailor made judgement. Fees has to match his ego. Be thankful he has not asked for the ministerial berth; his magnanimity dear fellow citizen

  • Firdous A.
    3 days

    He hasn’t done anything good for our society except giving lecture.

  • Rajneesh S.
    3 days

    must watch