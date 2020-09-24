back
Why Justice Shah Thinks Judiciary Has Been A “Mute Spectator”
Kashmir's bifurcation, CAA, sedition, UAPA... Justice AP Shah, the former chief justice of the Delhi High Court, pointed out the various ways India’s judicial system had “failed” in its duties in recent years. Thanks to Centre for Study of Society and Secularism.
09/24/2020 1:20 PM
- 50.5k
- 1.1k
- 48
43 comments
Swapnil M.9 hours
Tumhari maa ka bhosda urban naxalite
Pankaj B.a day
These are all correct decision...we failed for 70 years now is the time for correction
Shafi A.a day
We are loosing the hopes in our Judicial system Aah! very sad
Venkateswara D.2 days
Keeping mum all through his service and enjoyed all the privileges guaranteed by the same constitution. Now dared to come out against the same system with an intention to serve the vested interests. Shame on him.
Dilip M.2 days
The speaker seems to be under threat reading a script. When retired they feel their conscience voice, rubbish.
Ravi N.3 days
Best thing that happened to India was Modiji. This just shows all the traitors and anti-nationalist coming out of the woodwork and exposing themselves.
Ashish K.4 days
Soumen Das
Dilip B.4 days
Contempt of court ?
Rajib D.4 days
He is by default chutia opportunist
Hirak D.4 days
India is in tha hands of rouges. Need of the hour bjp need to be thrown out of power from all corners.
Yawar Y.4 days
Pathetic state of affairs.
Rajendra H.4 days
Hope people will try to understand that slowly-slowly we are proceeding towards Nazi-system - Hitlership - Think & Rethink - -🧑🔧👨✈️
Irfan A.4 days
The Judiciary needs to undertake a course correction. Hope that will happen.
Krishnaprasad Y.4 days
He may be a congress agent
Mayur S.4 days
Chal na Kam Bhok
Shrinivas C.5 days
We Need This Kind of Justices To come Nd Speak What's Happening In Judiciary !!!! Why This Happening who Is Influencing The Judiciary... Why R The Cases Verdicts are against The Innocents....
Sankar A.5 days
SYSTEMITICALLY DESTROTED OR STSTEMETICALLY CORRUPTED LIKE YOU HYPOCRITE SPEEKER.HIS SPEECH HAS NO SIGNIFICANCE ,IMPORTANCE OR MINIMUM GRAVITY .HIS IS SPEECH IS NULL AND VOID,IN EFFECTIVE,IMPRACTICAL,and useless. , might have deep rooted connection to opposition using a former /ex retired judge of DELHI HIGH COURT WHE WHOLD PROCESS,MECANISM OF ADMINISISTRATION WILL BE UNPRINCIPLED ,CRIPPLED,STIGMATIZED THERE WILL BE BE DISORDER,CLAMOUR ,CLUTTER,chaos EVERYWHERE,ALL OVER THE COUNTRY IF IT may GO VIRAL ,SITUATION MAY BE OUT OF CONTROL BECAUSE HE PERSONALLY RAISES QUESTION AT JUDICIARY SYSTEM INCLUDING EXIXTING JUDGES THAT MEANS THE JUDGES ARE INFLUECED BY RULING GOVT.ACCORDING TO HIM FOR THIS SINGLE STATEMENT IF THOSE C OF FIRST OF ALL LET ME CLEARXNOBODYNOBODY HAS THE RIGHT TO TO RAISE FINGERS ON SUPREME COURT'S VERDICTS AND SUPREME COURT IS NOT ANSWERABLE TO ANYONE IT IS SPECILACALLY ,RIGOROUSLY METICULOUSLY,MINUTELY,THOROUGHLY OBSERVES THE ADMISSIBLE EVIDENCES FOLLOWS CONSTITUTION STRICLY MAINTAINING ALL THE DISCIPLINES,THEN ANNOUCES ITS VERDICT .I THINK HE MUST BE RAISING FINGERS AT OR MAY BE GESTICULATING IRONICALLY AT ,😂 the main judges and ITS BENCH WHO PRONOUCED VERDICT IN THE FAVOUR OF CONGRESS PARTY ACCUSING OF 2G SPECTRUM SCAM LIKE CRITICLE CASE ,ACQUITTED THEM AND THERE AFTER WHEN RAAM MANDIR VERDICT CAME THEM HE SAID APEXCOURT JUDGEMENT IS SUPREME ,PARAMOUNT BUT INFALLIBLE, WHAT A BULLSHIT AND THE A FINE EXAMPLE SARACASM and a standard hypocrisy.SO,COURTS ARE NOT RUNNING ON CONSTITUTION AND WHEN HE WAS IN THE POSITION OF JUDGE HE WAS BIASED AND CONTROLLED PREDOMINANTLY BY RULLING CONGRESS PARTY ,AFTER THE RETIREMENT HE IS DEFAMING THE EXISTING JUDGES DISGRACEFULLY SHAME ON HIM.THAT MEANS THIS ISSUE WAS OVERLOOKED ,OVERRIDDEN, overruled by him predominantly,unprecedentedly.HE ALSO DIDNOT GIVES DECISIONS ,VERDICTS JUDICIARY,HE IS THROWING STONES INTO MUD.THIS IS THE WORST SPEECH I HAVE EVER HEARD.CAA IS CONSTITUINALLY PASSED with majority WITH FULL SO IT'S HAS BECOME A LAW NOW
Neeraj M.5 days
Truth
Ankit P.5 days
Right
Sally F.5 days
You are very true please raise your voice This government is pressing the voice of the people.