Why Medha Patkar Is Unhappy With India's Intellectuals
Medha Patkar wants Indian intellectuals to not only talk about communalism and securalism but also about the struggles of people of the land who depend on natural resources. 🌍
10/12/2019 12:57 PM
58 comments
Sanskari S.10/29/2019 15:53
I find nothing wrong with what she's asking , on grassroot level people lose a lot of stuff for such big projects and compensation is neglected or is only for name sake.
Nikhil S.10/28/2019 07:51
She is the active member of CPI(M) Communist political party. She is supported the naxilisum in kerala, chattisgar, jharkhand and maharastra.
Balram B.10/28/2019 03:07
thsi woman is a commie and a huge hypocrite, dont belive on her sweet talk, such people do 1-2 good works to hide their hellish agendas behind it.
Sri P.10/27/2019 07:14
Shweta R.10/26/2019 07:49
Kanak J.10/25/2019 15:25
Yaduvanshi R.10/25/2019 14:53
Displacing 5,000 people for 5,00,00,000 people's future is good...... This type activists are burden...... They need development but from outside..
Aniruddha S.10/24/2019 04:53
I don't understand what is there to laugh about whatever she said,
Lokesh R.10/21/2019 14:15
मयंक ग.10/20/2019 10:22
Vijay A.10/20/2019 06:18
Bhupinder S.10/20/2019 03:16
Building dams is ok as long as govt provide rehablitation for the thousands of people whose homes and farms are drowned due to dam but in this case nothing was provided to majority of diaplaced people now thats wrong
Manav S.10/19/2019 06:23
Ketankumar V.10/19/2019 06:05
Akhilesh P.10/18/2019 16:37
Shyampshyam S.10/18/2019 16:01
CA P.10/18/2019 12:24
Mub I.10/17/2019 17:33
Atleast she is doing something for someone unlike some shit people who can't even appreciate her efforts instead are criticizing her. Shame guys.
Jignesh S.10/16/2019 14:12
Dath R.10/16/2019 12:14
