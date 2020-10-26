back
Why Mehbooba Won't Raise the Indian Tricolour
"As long as our own flag remains usurped by dacoits..." After 14 months in detention, Mehbooba Mufti has come out determined to take back Jammu and Kashmir's special status, and its flag!
26/10/2020 4:57 PM
- 58.2K
- 493
- 126
- 2:20
Nitish Kumar Announced His Retirement... Or Did He?
- 3:44
Assam’s Massive Fire Still Can’t Be Tamed
- 5:25
Arnab Goswami, A Polite Recruit To A Noisy Newscaster
- 3:53
Priyanca Radhakrishnan’s First Parliament Speech
- 3:40
The Dancing Superstars Call For Help
- 3:22
When BJP Leaders Welcomed Being Likened To Animals
118 comments
Arun A.3 days
She is done. !!!
Omer K.5 days
Well done. Respect 🙌
Gopal C.6 days
Looks like she is unhappy with the honeymoon holiday with her partner she need extension of holidays for more months pyas Abhi Baki hai 😜
Devraj S.6 days
Pakistani agent sali
Dhakshayani D.6 days
She should be driven out of India
Faisal Q.30/10/2020 13:18
Bhai aj nationalism jaganay ka paisa mila hai. Badhiya
David R.30/10/2020 10:07
Why r u even concerned abt her?? Old prune needs some medical help coz it seems very clear that due to certain Law Reforms that's been made lately is giving her stomach ache...😂😂😂😜
Aman S.30/10/2020 06:02
Isko to North Korea bhejo, pehle kashmir ka flag zyada important hai is dharti k bhoj ko.
Santosh G.29/10/2020 18:23
She want power. Of Authority... That is why she mis leading the people.... Divide and Rule policy.... Where we learnt from history.... Same logic using....😂.
Vijay S.29/10/2020 16:45
RIP PDP
Punal S.29/10/2020 14:21
Mufti Mehbooba ne hi bjp ko kasmir me goshaya
Sandeep T.29/10/2020 03:35
Ghanta milega isko kuch bhi !!!
राणा र.29/10/2020 01:16
भारत माता की जय,सदा ऊंचा रहे तिरंगा हमारा
Rishi P.28/10/2020 19:34
Tumhare baap ka nahi hai kashmir.....
Ajit S.28/10/2020 14:11
Traitors of India.For decades they enjoyed protection from Indian forces ,medical facilities and VIP status and now they cry like babies when they have no political relevance left😡😡😡
Ricky J.28/10/2020 13:03
Any Kashmiris? Pls comment ur thoughts. Too much noise from other states' political gurus🙂
Dewa M.28/10/2020 12:41
Pakistan has massacred most of the Mufti people in Balochistan . Why is she hiding in Kashmir instead of helping her blood relatives in her home country
Rimpy B.28/10/2020 12:05
Bakwas Lady. Kashmiri ka naam leke khud faida uthana chahti hai.
Nawaz B.28/10/2020 07:45
Right ...
Źönaira S.28/10/2020 06:05
more power to mehbooba mufti lady 💖