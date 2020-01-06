back

Why Migrants In Bihar Hate Quarantine

All migrant workers returning to Bihar must spend 14 days in a government quarantine centre. But many have tried to escape. Here's why. 😲😲

05/29/2020 5:35 AMupdated: 05/29/2020 7:47 AM
  • 223.5k
  • 221

And even more

  1. 3:46

    Trudeau On Trump: The Case Of The Curious Pause

  2. 2:08

    When Yogi Adityanath Broke Down In Parliament

  3. 1:59

    Muslim Man Breaks Fast To Donate Blood

  4. 3:05

    Owaisi Targets Centre As Cases Spike

  5. 1:32

    Sanitisation Spray Sparks Motorcycle Blaze

  6. 1:32

    Barber Brothers Trim Covid Scare In Style

176 comments

  • Varsha T.
    4 days

    Aur bhaiya bambai mai kaisa khana mil raha tha

  • Sarah V.
    7 days

    u seen this?

  • Khozem A.
    06/01/2020 15:59

    ELECT EDUCATED CANDIDATE FOR BETTER INDIA. ITS ON YOUNG GENERATIONS OF INDIA 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳

  • Andalib H.
    06/01/2020 09:36

    Listen

  • Rafiqul A.
    06/01/2020 04:28

    Bhakt bhajan: Before COVID: “Jai Sri Ram!” Now: “Ram naam satya hain!”

  • Rafiqul A.
    06/01/2020 04:25

    মড়াৱ উপৱ খাঁড়াৱ ঘা ! ছেড়ে দে মা, পালিয়ে বাচিঁ!

  • Bhaskar S.
    05/31/2020 19:03

    Suddenly this video was so funny...

  • Narjeez K.
    05/31/2020 15:31

    Corona se marke Jana acha

  • Rohith R.
    05/31/2020 12:31

    Ye hain India.... Kya Na kaisi government hain...

  • Monidipa B.
    05/31/2020 09:47

    "sabka saath,sabka vikas" .... "shining india" .... "golden era in Indian history" ... well well this is hell 😞

  • Naidoo T.
    05/30/2020 19:53

    They will vote feku again

  • Sumit S.
    05/30/2020 15:08

    Superpower India Chitiya modi sala

  • Khwaza I.
    05/30/2020 13:58

    hope u remember ur post about people escaping from quarantine centers. this is the condition in quarantine and y the guys are running. Hope u understood what happened with 20lakh crores. Already PM has said now that PM Care fund is not a public authority

  • Piyush K.
    05/30/2020 07:46

    Ek to kro or in bhen ke lodo ke nakhre bhi dekho

  • Sowjanya S.
    05/30/2020 04:57

    This never gonna change a bit... There is much more corruption in India though govt release funds it never reached common people coz we all know what happens in between the hands of the govt officials and this system never gonna die and we citizens never gonna live in peace... I pray for your well being... I pray atleast u people will not rot and die there and safely reach your places.. 🙏

  • Mhonjan L.
    05/30/2020 04:41

    Guys start cleaning yourselves on rotational basis among groups,that's the only way out since the workforce seems to be overwhelmed with the returnees plus safety is also a concern for them so contribute to your own well being instead of complaining

  • Yagya S.
    05/30/2020 04:38

    Kuch duty logo ki bhi hoti hai i have seen hospital and log kaise gandgi falate hai don't blame government only

  • Sneha S.
    05/30/2020 04:28

    Total failure goverment..

  • Don S.
    05/30/2020 03:59

    Call Nitish your step dady

  • Danish A.
    05/30/2020 03:45

    BJP ka bhoot nikla k nhi.... Corona vorona se khtrnak hai.......uski chinta kro