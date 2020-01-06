Why Migrants In Bihar Hate Quarantine

Trudeau On Trump: The Case Of The Curious Pause
Varsha T.4 days
Aur bhaiya bambai mai kaisa khana mil raha tha
Sarah V.7 days
u seen this?
Khozem A.06/01/2020 15:59
ELECT EDUCATED CANDIDATE FOR BETTER INDIA. ITS ON YOUNG GENERATIONS OF INDIA 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳
Andalib H.06/01/2020 09:36
Listen
Rafiqul A.06/01/2020 04:28
Bhakt bhajan: Before COVID: “Jai Sri Ram!” Now: “Ram naam satya hain!”
Rafiqul A.06/01/2020 04:25
মড়াৱ উপৱ খাঁড়াৱ ঘা ! ছেড়ে দে মা, পালিয়ে বাচিঁ!
Bhaskar S.05/31/2020 19:03
Suddenly this video was so funny...
Narjeez K.05/31/2020 15:31
Corona se marke Jana acha
Rohith R.05/31/2020 12:31
Ye hain India.... Kya Na kaisi government hain...
Monidipa B.05/31/2020 09:47
"sabka saath,sabka vikas" .... "shining india" .... "golden era in Indian history" ... well well this is hell 😞
Naidoo T.05/30/2020 19:53
They will vote feku again
Sumit S.05/30/2020 15:08
Superpower India Chitiya modi sala
Khwaza I.05/30/2020 13:58
hope u remember ur post about people escaping from quarantine centers. this is the condition in quarantine and y the guys are running. Hope u understood what happened with 20lakh crores. Already PM has said now that PM Care fund is not a public authority
Piyush K.05/30/2020 07:46
Ek to kro or in bhen ke lodo ke nakhre bhi dekho
Sowjanya S.05/30/2020 04:57
This never gonna change a bit... There is much more corruption in India though govt release funds it never reached common people coz we all know what happens in between the hands of the govt officials and this system never gonna die and we citizens never gonna live in peace... I pray for your well being... I pray atleast u people will not rot and die there and safely reach your places.. 🙏
Mhonjan L.05/30/2020 04:41
Guys start cleaning yourselves on rotational basis among groups,that's the only way out since the workforce seems to be overwhelmed with the returnees plus safety is also a concern for them so contribute to your own well being instead of complaining
Yagya S.05/30/2020 04:38
Kuch duty logo ki bhi hoti hai i have seen hospital and log kaise gandgi falate hai don't blame government only
Sneha S.05/30/2020 04:28
Total failure goverment..
Don S.05/30/2020 03:59
Call Nitish your step dady
Danish A.05/30/2020 03:45
BJP ka bhoot nikla k nhi.... Corona vorona se khtrnak hai.......uski chinta kro