back
Why Shah Faesal Left Bureaucracy For Politics
Ten years ago, he became the first Kashmiri to top the IAS exam. But 35-year-old Shah Faesal quit his prestigious central government job this year to start his own political party. He gave Brut India five reasons why a politician would be more effective than a bureaucrat in helping resolve the Kashmir dispute.
03/06/2019 4:03 AM
- 816.0k
- 14.5k
- 682
558 comments
Shabana K.04/14/2019 09:25
Indian Agent.
Showkat R.04/02/2019 01:59
Dangerous criminal
Mohamed S.03/31/2019 19:51
but I am not live in Kazakhstan just all people Muslim them may Allah help of kashmir
Mohamed S.03/31/2019 19:48
insahlla freedom kashmir
Arfat S.03/31/2019 19:34
Indiok toot
Zayer R.03/31/2019 17:54
RSS breed dog
Anil S.03/31/2019 17:23
Next Kejriwal ,,hahaha,, beta ab J&k political paise k sath Goli b milti hai don't forget
Peer S.03/31/2019 14:14
Gigher mune dr sab
Sabzar B.03/31/2019 13:29
Padosi Hai doctor Manan Wani in ka Agar Ye Sahi Raasta Hota FIR vah Bhi Yahi Rasta Chinta
Mukesh S.03/31/2019 11:30
Shah fazal g aap sab kaam kashmir kay liye karo ge Jammu se 1 vote bhi nhii mila ga Jammu ma only bjp ya dogra raj chalay ga Muslim raj nhii chale ga es liye Jammu ma aap ko vote mang ne ki zarurat nhii ha
Prabhat B.03/31/2019 10:34
Mc
नीलेश क.03/31/2019 10:15
One whose political idol is Prime Minister of Pakistan, how can one believe on him about upliftment of India and Kashmiri Pandits..
Mohdashraf S.03/31/2019 05:16
wegre teeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeer
Vikas C.03/30/2019 22:16
He is a fundamentalist from the core of his heart with political ambitions
Syed A.03/30/2019 12:00
Best video footage by hazik
তাপস প.03/30/2019 10:58
Brut India, what is the amount this Faisal is giving you?
شبیر ا.03/30/2019 07:04
اب کی بار پیپلز کانفرنس کی سرکار
Chandrima M.03/30/2019 06:12
Do something for India,s betterment including Kashmir
Jiger J.03/30/2019 05:38
Bahan chood
Prince A.03/29/2019 17:17
Dear u realized this 10 years of your service carrier that politicians are having more power and wealth as compare to bureaucrat so you choose the same path what others did in past second thing while in Govt services u need to maintain your accounts properly in the other hand being an politician u don’t have any accountability so don’t make us fools.