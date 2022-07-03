Why showing emotions at work is the “new cool”
According to a LinkedIn survey, a hybrid working environment boosts productivity and lifts staff morale among working professionals in India.
Vipin Sahu's real to reel journey
This "paragliding man" landed up in a commercial video with Alia Bhatt three years after his hilarious flight went viral.
How a faceless “yogi” ran a share market
How did a woman run India’s biggest share market on the advice of a mysterious yogi in the Himalayas?
Employee Fired Over Viral Zoom Call Speaks Up
One minute they were discussing holidays, the next they were fired. This is how a better.com staffer's world "crashed" due to that infamous Vishal Garg Zoom call.
The Zoom Call That Took Away 900 Jobs
This Zoom meeting went horribly wrong for more than 900 employees.
The Indian Start-Up That Won A Million Pounds
India won big at the ‘Oscars’, just not the one you know. Meet Takachar co-founder Vidyut Mohan whose clean air solution impressed the world...
Inside Srinivas BV's Delhi War Room
Srinivas BV—the cricketer turned political aspirant—is leading one of Delhi’s most efficient war rooms. Here’s how it works.
India's First Museum Of Illusions Will Boggle Your Mind
Want to experience how concepts of maths, science and psychology can trick your mind? Check out the visuals from this museum in Delhi...
Honey Comes To The Rescue Of Cyclone Amphan Survivors
After Cyclone Amphan destroyed its houses and livelihoods in 2020, this village in the Sunderbans gradually got back on its feet, thanks to honey. 🐝
India Called Out The UN's Selectivity In Religion
"Culture of peace cannot be only for Abrahamic religions." Watch India accusing Pakistan of violating UNGA resolution on the Kartarpur Sahib Gurudwara.