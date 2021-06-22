back

Why These Women Are Fighting To Get Married

Ankita and Kavita love each other, but they can't even open a bank account together. So, they're fighting for the right to make their love legal.

22/06/2021 9:28 AMupdated: 22/06/2021 9:30 AM
  • 221K
  • 151

130 comments

  • Satish K.
    12 hours

    Will you allow your daughter to act like this? will you allow your mother to act like this? if NOT then think again...

  • Te S.
    16 hours

    Can't help who you fall in love. Good luck🙏😊

  • Shraddha V.
    21 hours

    Nobody has stoped you to love anyone. Its your personal choice and decision with whom you want to be in relationship, than why you want Center and society to accept it. If they can't open joint account, make it individual. Where's all husbands and wives are having joint account.....

  • Kamal B.
    21 hours

    Human Gym 😂 lesbians in motion

  • Amber F.
    21 hours

    Allah ki phtkar

  • Dey A.
    a day

    Woow .....both of u have courage to share ur story in social media platform......Hope both of u remains happy for the rest of ur life....

  • Tania K.
    a day

    terrible

  • Shraddha B.
    a day

    Jiyo aur jeene do. If two consenting adults want to marry let them. Why should gender b a bias?

  • Bhagyashri P.
    a day

    I think these girls were on abhay Deol's show on zee tv.

  • مہلل م.
    2 days

    EeWww stinky

  • Sreya G.
    2 days

    Love is love.. ❤️ All the best for ur future

  • Akash P.
    2 days

    burchatologist and ganduitrist.. hijididi

  • Acacia D.
    2 days

    I means why people r judgemental towards these things I literally don't understand. These two people r right to choose what they thing right for them . They comfortable with eachother that s their decision. Liking or spending you life with a partner doesn't me it has to be different gender. So people open up your mind. And above all don't put so called HUMAN RELIGION in this matter. It's far better than that.

  • Akhifa I.
    2 days

    why some mf are reacting haha

  • Jai B.
    2 days

    People will come up with variety of explanation to prove this relationship, no matter how unreasonable that is. As we came up with such lecturers here.. 🤣

  • Sumi N.
    2 days

    🙄🙄

  • Aarav R.
    2 days

    😂

  • Sonu M.
    2 days

    Stop it.... Think about transgenders they need support or help....

  • Rosie H.
    2 days

    Even here in the same sex relationships there is always a manly one and a feminine one.. 🙄

  • Elisha E.
    2 days

    Plsss don’t inspire others or else this planet would be a planet of aliens like you both .....this is against God who created men and women to stay together;not men and men , not women and women....