back
Why These Women Are Fighting To Get Married
Ankita and Kavita love each other, but they can't even open a bank account together. So, they're fighting for the right to make their love legal.
22/06/2021 9:28 AMupdated: 22/06/2021 9:30 AM
- 221K
- 1.9K
- 151
130 comments
Satish K.12 hours
Will you allow your daughter to act like this? will you allow your mother to act like this? if NOT then think again...
Te S.16 hours
Can't help who you fall in love. Good luck🙏😊
Shraddha V.21 hours
Nobody has stoped you to love anyone. Its your personal choice and decision with whom you want to be in relationship, than why you want Center and society to accept it. If they can't open joint account, make it individual. Where's all husbands and wives are having joint account.....
Kamal B.21 hours
Human Gym 😂 lesbians in motion
Amber F.21 hours
Allah ki phtkar
Dey A.a day
Woow .....both of u have courage to share ur story in social media platform......Hope both of u remains happy for the rest of ur life....
Tania K.a day
terrible
Shraddha B.a day
Jiyo aur jeene do. If two consenting adults want to marry let them. Why should gender b a bias?
Bhagyashri P.a day
I think these girls were on abhay Deol's show on zee tv.
مہلل م.2 days
EeWww stinky
Sreya G.2 days
Love is love.. ❤️ All the best for ur future
Akash P.2 days
burchatologist and ganduitrist.. hijididi
Acacia D.2 days
I means why people r judgemental towards these things I literally don't understand. These two people r right to choose what they thing right for them . They comfortable with eachother that s their decision. Liking or spending you life with a partner doesn't me it has to be different gender. So people open up your mind. And above all don't put so called HUMAN RELIGION in this matter. It's far better than that.
Akhifa I.2 days
why some mf are reacting haha
Jai B.2 days
People will come up with variety of explanation to prove this relationship, no matter how unreasonable that is. As we came up with such lecturers here.. 🤣
Sumi N.2 days
🙄🙄
Aarav R.2 days
😂
Sonu M.2 days
Stop it.... Think about transgenders they need support or help....
Rosie H.2 days
Even here in the same sex relationships there is always a manly one and a feminine one.. 🙄
Elisha E.2 days
Plsss don’t inspire others or else this planet would be a planet of aliens like you both .....this is against God who created men and women to stay together;not men and men , not women and women....