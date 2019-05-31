Why This Constituency Voted NOTA

Were NOTA voters happy with the results?
Chandu P.06/25/2019 05:16
I'll
Yash D.06/21/2019 17:13
😂�eh
Nancy M.06/20/2019 15:23
I wish there is re- election
Joy K.06/08/2019 15:27
No one cares for nota
Taj S.06/02/2019 05:12
Nope
Prashant A.06/01/2019 13:12
U show everything ...why dont u show... the evm thief of 20lakh machines
Vikash K.06/01/2019 11:24
hey! my constituency has 51000 Nota Votes!!
San S.06/01/2019 02:51
In one way not very happy about the NOTA😐 everyone has their right to choose the leadership through the votes 🗳 we live in Melbourne if you don’t caste the vote, we have to pay the fine of 250$. In india we take advantage of everything? People not serious about the country? Here we and the government are accountability for everything. When accountability is their everything false in place. Please think and make our country beautiful 🙏🤞
Pratima M.05/31/2019 21:05
ee kya ho raha?
Gkrish G.05/31/2019 20:44
Waiting for the day when a reelection is ordered , because of NOTA votes being the highest and over and above the highest garnered by candidates contesting. Then only NOTA will be more meaningful.
Shanila H.05/31/2019 09:52
Since there was no better candidate and previous ones didnot fulfilled their promises so ppl opted for NOTA option which is much better than saving their votes from bogus voters... 👍
Kabeer B.05/31/2019 09:52
EVM Magic in Karnataka! Congress leading in Karanataka local body election !! But one week before BJP won all seats through EVM !! Very interesting ! Whome we can trust Election Commission or EVM ?