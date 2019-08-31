Why WhatsApp Rumours Lead to Mob Lynchings In India

5 reasons why child-lifting rumours lead to frequent mob attacks in India.
20 comments
Yashul D.09/03/2019 19:36
Its happening everywhere. Me and my 8 friends experienced this horror recently. On the outskirts of our hometown at a small village we just asked a simple address from a man, he didnt even said a word and ran like a fucking cheetah straight into the village that motherfucker. A minute of horror passed and we drove away from there thinking what just happened. Then suddenly all these incidents came to our minds, maybe he had gone to collect the villagers. Anyways, when we came back everything was quiet. I am amazed by how our people judge so quickly.
Brut India09/03/2019 05:36
A pregnant woman was beaten by a mob after she was suspected of kidnapping children: https://indianexpress.com/article/cities/delhi/child-lifting-rumours-in-delhi-mob-beats-up-pregnant-woman-at-harsh-vihar-5957176/
Ronit P.09/02/2019 18:54
UP cm is cow pee
M P.09/02/2019 07:06
Congress dalla Ravish https://www.opindia.com/2017/02/ravish-kumars-brother-who-is-also-a-congress-leader-accused-of-running-a-sex-racket/
Nidhi V.09/01/2019 15:23
Not rumor...big racket n its happening
Gurjinder S.09/01/2019 06:38
🙉🙊🙈
Seema S.09/01/2019 03:19
😭
Jagvir S.08/31/2019 18:10
Because of modi
Harshit G.08/31/2019 10:13
I read all the comment here and found few things 1 people do that trust policemen. But why ❓ 2. Muslims and Christian like amir malik and dino james dont like a hindu PM. Mr Dino James - it's not about education of Mr PM its about leadership. And one more thing he is not uneducated. You don't know anything it doesn't means he is uneducated. 3. people believe in such news because nobody want to loose his /her child. Because 172 childs are reported missing daily and half of them never found. 4. Somehow these child lifting news are real in some cases not all bcoz there are gangs who do this and get heavy amount
Dino J.08/31/2019 09:26
Such people helped uneducated Modi to win election ..coz they believe in rumours
محمد ل.08/31/2019 06:58
Yes
Bikram J.08/31/2019 06:00
Berozgaari
سجيل ا.08/31/2019 06:00
So this is the "New, Shining India" ? Phoking Endians
Clement G.08/31/2019 05:58
People are uneducated, that's why!
Harsh W.08/31/2019 05:58
Its not rumor , its real
Chloe L.08/31/2019 05:41
Be not a victim of fake news. And to those who are enjoying spreading this unsavoury news, have decency and sense of responsibility.
Sangam A.08/31/2019 05:28
Less than 25% of people trusts police in India. True
HISIS -.08/31/2019 05:25
Only one single reason - lack of faith in the law order machinery. People think they cannot rely on cops to do a proper investigation. Thanks to BJP garlanding lynchers, other mobs also think they will never be punished.
Amir M.08/31/2019 05:11
Butcher of gujrat turns India into fascist regime 👎
Basu A.08/31/2019 05:09
Very informative........