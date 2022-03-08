back
Why Women's Day is worth celebrating
As the world celebrates Women’s Day, Brut asked these women what exactly they were celebrating...
08/03/2022 1:56 PMupdated: 08/03/2022 1:58 PM
3 comments
May J.13 hours
Brut shows us elitist women and ignores common lower middle class women. Way to go brut. You arrogant elitists continue to amaze me.
Brut India14 hours
In a first, an all women bench was to hear a case in Kerala HC on International Women's Day. The full bench comprising only women judges was to be adjudicating upon a review petition filed by the state government seeking reconsideration of the previous order of another full bench. https://thelogicalindian.com/uplifting/all-women-bench-kerala-high-court-international-womens-day-34323
Barath A.a day
You should go to the women who doesn't have MBA or atleast a degree but still managing their families financially and socially in a male certain society.