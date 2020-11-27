back
Wife Joins Army To Honour Husband’s Sacrifice
Kanika Rane completed a 49-week training and is all set to join the army to fulfil her late husband Major Rane’s dream. “Had I been in his place, he would have done the same for me,” she says.
27/11/2020 2:57 PM
16 comments
Arathi R.3 hours
Salute to you Mam
Pushpa G.17 hours
A Big Salute to her.
Narendra R.a day
Great
Neha T.2 days
Respect💯👍❤️
Manas R.3 days
This is indian women.. No less than our heroes in any aspect.. Truly Bravehearts.. Became an inspiration for all those girls who have dreams , desires and passion to serve our country . 💚
Thomas V.3 days
Respect
Bibin B.3 days
She will be having that fire in the mind against the demons.
Sonia C.3 days
Wishing more power to you. God bless
Kanchan G.3 days
I salute you great lady you inspire many more...god bless you
Kavya D.3 days
Most respect for this lady❤️❤️ Made my day ☺️
Bimal K.4 days
Jai Hind salute
Shinglai A.4 days
In-laws.. nokri humko milna chahiya isko nahi.
Venkataraman S.4 days
Wow great modiji putting bold and beutiful women at border may be like bold beutiful rss inspired smriti irani nirmala what rss bjp men bold courageous will train how to use bamboo fighting just like Bruce Lee
Gangadhar S.4 days
Your decision and dedication highly inspiring to millions, brave only can venture.
Muhammad A.4 days
Keep sending your people and we will keep sorting them out 😉
Brut India4 days
Plenty of people participated in the final procession of Major Rane: https://www.indiatoday.in/india/story/major-kaustubh-rane-cremated-in-mira-road-hundreds-pay-respects-1310470-2018-08-09