Wife Joins Army To Honour Husband’s Sacrifice

Kanika Rane completed a 49-week training and is all set to join the army to fulfil her late husband Major Rane’s dream. “Had I been in his place, he would have done the same for me,” she says.

27/11/2020 2:57 PM
16 comments

  • Arathi R.
    3 hours

    Salute to you Mam

  • Pushpa G.
    17 hours

    A Big Salute to her.

  • Narendra R.
    a day

    Great

  • Neha T.
    2 days

    Respect💯👍❤️

  • Manas R.
    3 days

    This is indian women.. No less than our heroes in any aspect.. Truly Bravehearts.. Became an inspiration for all those girls who have dreams , desires and passion to serve our country . 💚

  • Thomas V.
    3 days

    Respect

  • Bibin B.
    3 days

    She will be having that fire in the mind against the demons.

  • Sonia C.
    3 days

    Wishing more power to you. God bless

  • Kanchan G.
    3 days

    I salute you great lady you inspire many more...god bless you

  • Kavya D.
    3 days

    Most respect for this lady❤️❤️ Made my day ☺️

  • Bimal K.
    4 days

    Jai Hind salute

  • Shinglai A.
    4 days

    In-laws.. nokri humko milna chahiya isko nahi.

  • Venkataraman S.
    4 days

    Wow great modiji putting bold and beutiful women at border may be like bold beutiful rss inspired smriti irani nirmala what rss bjp men bold courageous will train how to use bamboo fighting just like Bruce Lee

  • Gangadhar S.
    4 days

    Your decision and dedication highly inspiring to millions, brave only can venture.

  • Muhammad A.
    4 days

    Keep sending your people and we will keep sorting them out 😉

  • Brut India
    4 days

    Plenty of people participated in the final procession of Major Rane: https://www.indiatoday.in/india/story/major-kaustubh-rane-cremated-in-mira-road-hundreds-pay-respects-1310470-2018-08-09

