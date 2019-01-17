back
Will NRIs Help PM Modi Win Second Term In Office?
Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) can now register to vote in the 2019 elections. Could they help decide who will be the next Prime Minister?
01/13/2019 12:52 PMupdated: 08/31/2020 9:56 AM
- 48.3k
- 577
- 84
71 comments
Haji M.01/17/2019 03:46
AGLA.PM.RAHUL.GANDHI.HOGA.
Cedric M.01/16/2019 11:25
LET MIRROR NOW CONDUCT DEBATE ON THIS TOPIC AGAIN.
Marina S.01/15/2019 16:38
Modi is becoming mad
Sri S.01/15/2019 16:26
Stupid ideas of modi jee... its turn u must get down from PM seat
Nikhil A.01/15/2019 13:20
I will vote only Sunny Leone
Ayushman D.01/14/2019 17:06
Ankur Choudhry mur proxy tu di diba sun
IMidiot K.01/14/2019 16:11
Modi is insecure this time.
Mohammed J.01/14/2019 15:27
Why they should vote and decide who'll be the PM of the nation when they've nothing to do with the nation ?
Anish S.01/14/2019 15:01
Embarrassing, that they have to now resort to these things
Aayush K.01/14/2019 14:56
waah Modi ji wah
Unjum Z.01/14/2019 12:54
Zyra Ambreen Zargar
S C.01/14/2019 10:17
Proxy can vote against the opinion of voter..son and father different political party follower or ideology. And political parties put vote after 3 PM uncasted votes..it happened in my case itself in Delhi.. one of my friend told me my vote already casted. Then what stake NRI has..elected government spent money for the project in India.. health , education, welfare, defence uplift of poor etc are irrelevant to NRI ..why should they need to vote? What objective would be achieved by NRI?
Shekhars S.01/14/2019 10:13
Nri and people who have taken foreign citizenship should not be allowed to vote itself .
Shaunak K.01/14/2019 06:20
Brut is butthurt
Monty H.01/14/2019 05:58
Maybe the scam department found a revolutionary loop hole.
Sudipta S.01/14/2019 05:58
Bc brut tension me a gaya.
Jackson J.01/14/2019 05:42
Proxy....? The shit you do to win an election.....
Abhinandan N.01/14/2019 05:40
This is exactly what they have been planning to do
Amrita J.01/14/2019 05:34
Are they truly aware of current Indian situation..my sister is in U.S ..half of the matters she doesn't know until I tell her..she even once said Modi ji has come to U.S,He sounds ambitious.. So I asked her, Do you know the meaning of JUMLA, she was like what is that ???? Thank God I didn't ask her Modi ji once said Arre hum tho Fakir admi hai,jhola leke chal padenge.
Siddharth K.01/14/2019 04:41
EVMs were not enough for Modi Government to temper and turn votes into their favor now they also want NRI votes through Proxies. Collect Taxes from all the NRIs before have them to vote through this way.