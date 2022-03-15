back
Will the real B team please stand up?
AAP is B team of... AIMIM is B team of... TRS is B team of... Here are some of the B teams according to self-proclaimed A teams of Indian politics...
15/03/2022 5:04 PM
38 comments
Maas D.2 hours
Earlier heard about A & B team now C team has also emerged.. hypocrisy ki bhi seema hoti hai
Asmit A.6 hours
"hum to sabki Laila hai"😂😂😂😂
Abhinab D.6 hours
B team of BJP is Rahul himself
Kvd P.6 hours
latest B teams for bjp are mim & aap..
Chinmoy K.7 hours
Tum Laila nhi bsdk tum bhadwa ho😤
Daniel L.8 hours
Ye kaya A, B,C,D team laga rakha hai. Development pe baat honi chahiye
Karjong R.8 hours
Hamare desh mein kya chal raha??
Meghla M.8 hours
where else we will get so much 🤩
Harshit N.9 hours
are B team of congress
Aayush J.10 hours
Khatam tata bye bye
Senggra S.11 hours
Congress ka B team Punjab me mila😀
Malikanand11 hours
oh really the so called saviour of hindus 🤣🤣🤣 when poor hindus were walked with no food, you were clapping in the balcony, richest party in india able to increase their asset 650% in last 8years even iskon not able to offer food but proud spreading Hinduism in usa and UAE.. so do we need to believe that they are hindu saviour or one community of hindu they will voice out for? 🤔
Leodegar K.11 hours
Last Line by Asaduddin Owaisi "Hum toh sab ki laila hai" 😂😂 😆😀😂
Jesse C.14 hours
Soumen M.17 hours
Just a comedian....wow
Ansar S.18 hours
sab ka sab a,b,c,d,e,f,g poora z tak saara ka saara mila huwa hai har koi aata hai janta ki maarta hai batao kisne kya bhala kiya...
M S.18 hours
Mazak aachi baat Hai 👍 Lekin hadse Zyaada luksaan Karta Hai dhyaan RAHE
Basil K.18 hours
When the whole world says that India is the second largest Democratic country and I still hate my democratic leaders is the problem yaar.....
Haris B.18 hours
Congress is B team of RSS..