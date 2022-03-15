back

Will the real B team please stand up?

AAP is B team of... AIMIM is B team of... TRS is B team of... Here are some of the B teams according to self-proclaimed A teams of Indian politics...

15/03/2022 5:04 PM
  • 45.3K
  • 49

38 comments

  • Maas D.
    2 hours

    Earlier heard about A & B team now C team has also emerged.. hypocrisy ki bhi seema hoti hai

  • Asmit A.
    6 hours

    "hum to sabki Laila hai"😂😂😂😂

  • Abhinab D.
    6 hours

    B team of BJP is Rahul himself

  • Kvd P.
    6 hours

    latest B teams for bjp are mim & aap..

  • Chinmoy K.
    7 hours

    Tum Laila nhi bsdk tum bhadwa ho😤

  • Daniel L.
    8 hours

    Ye kaya A, B,C,D team laga rakha hai. Development pe baat honi chahiye

  • Karjong R.
    8 hours

    Hamare desh mein kya chal raha??

  • Meghla M.
    8 hours

    where else we will get so much 🤩

  • Harshit N.
    9 hours

    are B team of congress

  • Aayush J.
    10 hours

    Khatam tata bye bye

  • Senggra S.
    11 hours

    Congress ka B team Punjab me mila😀

  • Malikanand
    11 hours

    oh really the so called saviour of hindus 🤣🤣🤣 when poor hindus were walked with no food, you were clapping in the balcony, richest party in india able to increase their asset 650% in last 8years even iskon not able to offer food but proud spreading Hinduism in usa and UAE.. so do we need to believe that they are hindu saviour or one community of hindu they will voice out for? 🤔

  • Leodegar K.
    11 hours

    Last Line by Asaduddin Owaisi "Hum toh sab ki laila hai" 😂😂 😆😀😂

  • Jesse C.
    14 hours

  • Brut India
    17 hours

  • Soumen M.
    17 hours

    Just a comedian....wow

  • Ansar S.
    18 hours

    sab ka sab a,b,c,d,e,f,g poora z tak saara ka saara mila huwa hai har koi aata hai janta ki maarta hai batao kisne kya bhala kiya...

  • M S.
    18 hours

    Mazak aachi baat Hai 👍 Lekin hadse Zyaada luksaan Karta Hai dhyaan RAHE

  • Basil K.
    18 hours

    When the whole world says that India is the second largest Democratic country and I still hate my democratic leaders is the problem yaar.....

  • Haris B.
    18 hours

    Congress is B team of RSS..

