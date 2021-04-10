back
Will These Controversial Measures Keep Women Safe?
From monitoring porn searches to clicking photos, here are some contentious decisions state governments made in the name of protecting women. What do you think?
10/04/2021 6:57 AM
- 16K
- 167
- 41
And even more
- 6:05
Mahua Moitra Shakes Up Parliament Again
- 2:24
Will These Controversial Measures Keep Women Safe?
- 6:54
You Should Care About The New Rafale Revelations. Here's Why
- 4:58
Who Is Mukhtar Ansari?
- 5:25
Jaya Bachchan's Journey From Cinema To Parliament
- 4:41
A Wedding That Smashed The Patriarchy In More Ways Than One
33 comments
Juliet R.38 minutes
In your dreams... UP😂😂😂
Rajesh S.an hour
Thanks 👍 sirt India family ❤️🙏
Rahul K.an hour
I'm really saddend to see even efforts getting negative criticism because of reservations against one man. The day yogi Adityanath is removed as CM and we have scums like Akhilesh and Mayawati back as cm..... Brut and the woke supremacists in this section will turn a blind eye on the state and let it burn. U.P as is known today took '69' years in the making till handed over to the current dispensation. Prevention is better than cure they say.... and criminal profiling is the long term solution. Anyways, bhagwan bless the women and people there in their struggle.
Diganta S.an hour
Uncivilised people.
Param S.an hour
AI cameras to detect distressed women expressions! Is that even true 😂
Mainak D.an hour
Banning porn in a country where men suffer from severe depression from lack of a decent sex life will increase rapes. This dickhead government who themselves are against women will never understand this.
Aayushman K.an hour
This is just a utt k muh m jeera.Thisis not going to do anything but will only create panic.its better that government should install cctv camera to every nook and corner.helpline should act immediately.pornsight should be banned.school and colleges should have special attention.any complain and crime against them should be treated fast.politian ,thekedar and gundas influence should be watched. Any innocent should get trapped in it and the law should not be misused. Government should be serious not just make a nonsense law and MAKING LOL
Ramesh V.an hour
This is yogis new thantrik yoga😀
Chitra T.an hour
Good idea but why not track men too....🤔
Kanishk A.an hour
The whole world watches porn but only in UP do they rape children then burn them, bite them etc. No one thought of that problem in their logic of porn users are rape commiters.
Imran M.2 hours
RIP Human Privacy
Donald M.2 hours
This is a tactics , they will tell you for example we are investigating in cctv 300 milliards ( example) they will really fix the camera but none will be working when needed.. typical politician scams ! Just like in Mauritius island !! Check it out safety city camera 19 milliards Mauritian roupees!!! Means Rs 19 thousand million, there’s at the moment an ongoing case where a politician is involve and now they don’t know or have any information and not a good reason why !! Is it not a joke !!! Check it out !! And police made the victim’s wife believe her husband case is suicide not murder .. 😆 after a proper investigation by lawyers who were convinced this man canot comit suicide , they went to the scene and found mobile phone covers , and lots of other exibit which police did not see .. case still on going plz check it out
Debmitra C.2 hours
When jokers run the country..
Abhishek S.2 hours
Indian police has become a joke Day after day we all come across super unprofessional behaviour and unethical practices by these police officers across India Now some might say it's wrong to generalize and not all of them are bad people, and I agree , but I also think when they are wearing that uniform they are presenting the whole police force and not themselves, so yes when I see a police officer on the side of the road taking 1000-1500 rupees from people who violate trafic rules I will blame the comple police force and not just one officer. I know it's unfair but they are supposed to be the law enforcers and they should be the only exception when it come to breaking law, the police simply cannot break any law,but they do and all the good they do and all the sacrifices they make goes unnoticed. In this particular case instead of coming up with real solutions they just tried to find shortcuts , "we will warn people when they watch porn that will surely stop all the crimes against women" What logic is that ?? And now before someone asks me to come up with a better solution since I am here criticising everything, no , it's not my job to stop crimes as a responsible citizen if a crime is taking place infront of me I will surely try my best to stop it and inform the authorities, but other than that it's the government and the police who is responsible for solving this issue.
Marja-Liisa S.2 hours
Watching porn may reduse rapes. Mens who can’t control they’re sexual needs, may masturbate more and don’t need to rape. You need to have more porn in India, as sex its not allowed before marriage.
Dhanu J.2 hours
First arrest yogi all be fine😂😂😂😂
Apa P.2 hours
Jab sanskar me kami hai to porn band karwa ke kya ukhar logey bhai. Mana ki inke wajah se kuch had tak crimes hotey hain. Par jo crime karta hai unko to saja to dete nahi. Khud UP ke politicians ke upar charges hain with proof. Par un par se to charges hata diye.
Jivan L.2 hours
Porn watchers are not rapists. It's for entertainment . Not everyone becomes addicted to pron.
Tamish G.2 hours
UP police is a joke and this is a breach of right to privacy. They couldn't catch criminals by this.
Yadu D.2 hours
Cutting porn and saving rapists