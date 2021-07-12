back
Will Yogi’s Two-Child Policy In UP Work?
Yogi Adityanath is not the only politician who wants people to stick to having two children. But does it actually work?
12/07/2021 12:54 PM
81 comments
Krishnamurthy K.2 hours
All politicians, intellectuals, media persons n rich people who contain their children to two nosn try to give them high quality of life, education n prosperity in society unfortunately champion against population control n talk bad n criticise about it. Their ulterior motive is that a major section of society should live under poverty with inadequate resources illiterate n struggling to make both ends meet so that they can control n use them for their political r ulterior gains n enjoy benefits at the cost of these poor. Every thing in India is politicised for the sake of catching attention of masses not bothering about the long term damage they r doing to nation. At least some one is bold enough to stir up the hornet's nest despite the unpopularity n scathing attack from elite who see every thing in colored glasses.
Aparna J.3 hours
Why not ask people to be celibate ?
Alamin H.3 hours
Karen P.5 hours
Sulaiman A.6 hours
Ben G.6 hours
محمد ع.6 hours
Johnson E.6 hours
AJ S.6 hours
Avi D.6 hours
Here they talking about dalits Adivasis, but they didnt talk about Muslims?? Why?? Because they know , Muslims doesn't vote BJP so they are targeting Dalits and Aadivasis for Vote polarization. Brut India , you are biased and you 1 of IT CELL of political parties.
Meghal S.6 hours
So that muslims having more than 2 children would lose their rights
Strong S.8 hours
Each politicians has 5 and 8 siblings! but, for vote bank they enforcing 2 child policy! In case if somebody Lost their childrens in natural disasters or accident then what they will do in the future! Who will support them.
Chirag P.8 hours
Sonu R.8 hours
First somebody tell me how many childrens for his father . His father make in half dozen of kids.
Farah E.9 hours
People's Republic of China
Ranjan D.9 hours
Follow the TN way, but literacy is the last thing on the minds of the powers that be
Prayag S.9 hours
Indian population growth rate has been on a decline since 1981...the demographic dividend that the prime minister often boasts of wouldn't have been possible with a strict 2 child norm...China followed it but now is struggling with aging population...countries like Ukraine bulgaria, Greece, Italy, Japan etc are facing huge existential crisis with more than 10 percent projected decline in population... Therefore, it would have been a great idea before the 1980s but no more now...population management rather than population control should be the right approach... Kerala has stabilised it's population since many decades...with one of the highest Muslim population...without any population control law...LEARN FROM KERALA...
Javid A.10 hours
Rules must passed. If minesters don't have childrens or not got married/ not living with wife also. Dear friends what is your suggestions
Azampasha A.10 hours
Yogi,s hindu radicalation in its peak will end very soon
Santhosh G.10 hours
Entire country needed this bill.. If implemented this in 1950's, things would be very different in India.. 'Scam'gress not done for votebank politics..