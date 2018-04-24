back

Window panel falls on an Air India flight

Panic erupted aboard an Air India flight after turbulence popped open a window panel. But are these terrifying incidents just starting to take off?

04/24/2018 1:30 AM
261 comments

  • Sahil K.
    04/26/2018 21:56

    m

  • Antony P.
    04/26/2018 21:13

    this is why I told no air India lol. Look at her casually fitting the window back :D wtf

  • Ankit J.
    04/26/2018 20:05

    ??

  • Nikhil D.
    04/26/2018 20:03

    🤣😂

  • Shivashankaran R.
    04/26/2018 20:02

    Dhil iruntha air india plane la yeripaaren..... indian da....... becoz of basterd hindian..... modi..... man of distruction india......

  • Pravish S.
    04/26/2018 19:53

    This shows how ignorant u guys can be... Making a joke out of urself... What really keeps us from having the seat belts fastend?

  • Manish K.
    04/26/2018 18:08

    Apke agy or apke pichy ki trf 2 dwar h . Or agr woo Kam pady to window khol k khud jao

  • Alfa G.
    04/26/2018 18:04

    no, it's not global warming, its the change in perception of people when they grow old.

  • Shreyas V.
    04/26/2018 17:50

    flight change karwao

  • Dhananjay S.
    04/26/2018 17:45

    but why everytime airindia has incidents?

  • Anshul M.
    04/26/2018 17:36

    Le bhai Air India

  • Arunima B.
    04/26/2018 17:13

    😂😂 Incredible India where you can experience adventure during flights as well

  • Akash N.
    04/26/2018 17:09

    Be , dekhna flight me turbulence ya dhamaka na ho

  • Aparna S.
    04/26/2018 17:06

    baapre 🤐

  • Asheen S.
    04/26/2018 16:48

    bhai tu dhyan se udaaio 😂

  • Vatsala S.
    04/26/2018 16:12

    Kaushal Sharma Air India isiliye hi best flight hai....utne hi paise mein adventures ka bhi intezam...😂😂

  • Vaidehi R.
    04/26/2018 15:52

    find solutions

  • Priyanka S.
    04/26/2018 15:17

    edi ivan prnjath sheri ayirunu.... ☹️☹️

  • Banteilang S.
    04/26/2018 14:03

    Book your ticket.....and book your parachute too....

  • Chirag D.
    04/26/2018 13:18

    air india se dhur hi rehna baba 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣