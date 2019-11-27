back

Woman Attacked With Chilli Spray At Sabarimala

The heated Sabarimala temple discord goes on. A woman attempting to enter was sprayed in the face with chilli.

11/27/2019 4:49 PMupdated: 11/27/2019 5:17 PM
  • 636.2k
  • 1.1k

Changing India

  1. Abhijit And Esther Go Traditional At Nobel Event

  2. First Woman Pilot of Indian Navy

  3. Brussels NGO Uncovers Indian Fake Media Network

  4. This Aunt-Nephew Act Will Make You A “Believer”

  5. Woman Attacked With Chilli Spray At Sabarimala

  6. Three Startup Stars From India

1022 comments

  • Mahesh G.
    10 hours

    Masjid me kyu nhi jaati ye haram jadi

  • Sammy S.
    11 hours

    Don't buy chilli Spray it doesn't work 😂😜🌶️

  • Sree S.
    12 hours

    she is urban naxal

  • Vijay V.
    13 hours

    Women devotee ah?? avale oru poruki

  • Suresh K.
    15 hours

    That is not a chilly sprey....if it's chilly sprey she can't open her eyes....this is pre planned drama....

  • Shaun B.
    16 hours

    Try entering fr a Namaz....media won't even cover the story

  • Vineesh M.
    19 hours

    Not women

  • Shobhit S.
    a day

    Abey suvaro Wo mahila hindu nahi muslim hai Jo ghus rahi hai Saali log khud to masjid mai ghus nahi paati hai Mandir mai ghusne k liye ladd rahi hai

  • Dev T.
    a day

    Sahi bhenchod aastha ke sath mat khelo madarchodo

  • K S.
    a day

    🐕🐕🐕🐕🐕

  • Pradeep K.
    a day

    Creating fake news against sabarimala. Every one knows who is she. Brut india is a fake news channel and try their hidden agenda against hinduism

  • Ranjith R.
    a day

    വെരി ഗുഡ്

  • Sree R.
    a day

    She is mavoist......

  • Praveen C.
    a day

    Superr🤗🔥

  • Karthik D.
    a day

    She was devotee?...

  • Manju A.
    a day

    Good job brothers

  • Abhimanyu V.
    a day

    She is not a devotie She is a fraud

  • Jishnu V.
    a day

    She is not a devotee ...she want publicity.....

  • D G.
    a day

    Don't know the culture

  • Arjun R.
    a day

    സ്വാമി ശരണം