Woman Forced To Walk With Boy On Shoulders

After a man and woman decided to end their marriage and she moved in with her new partner, her former in-laws forced her into a walk of shame in Madhya Pradesh.

18/02/2021 5:57 PM
  • 120.7K
  • 62

55 comments

  • Sajith D.
    2 days

    Incredible india🤣😂🤣🤣🤣🤣

  • Akash G.
    3 days

    Despicable!!

  • Amana Z.
    4 days

    Ths is 2021..with baseless & spineless peoples 😓 worst part is public itslf r enjoying n mocking the poor lady instead of giving her a handful of support!! 😣😣

  • Anuradha C.
    4 days

    What he is saying is right. But the forum should have been common people. The people of the village where this incident occurred.

  • Jordanna I.
    4 days

    All these males ( I won't call them men),are afraid of being deserted by their own wives. They know they don't deserve a woman standing by their side,they don't deserve it.this is their way of trying to discourage their wives/ girlfriends from leaving them

  • Chowkidar S.
    5 days

    Why there is no new from other countries.

  • Elsy M.
    6 days

    The culprits should be put behind bars till their death

  • Deepak A.
    6 days

    How can we expect some politicians like these who respect cows more than woman???

  • Irfan A.
    6 days

    India is heaven for women that's it

  • Tungdim J.
    6 days

    Bhakts New law Soon it will be pass in UP

  • Mary S.
    6 days

    Even after divorcing with mutual consent a woman has to undergo all these ill treatment...sick of this society!!🤒

  • Jamie A.
    6 days

    Uneducated people with tribal thinking.. I'm not even sad just furious

  • فیضان ع.
    6 days

    When Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) unveiled its list of nominees for the upcoming senate polls the past week, some names came with surprise while others garnered reservations of the party leaders. However, a name which made history, was of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Sardar Gurdeep Singh, who is on his way to become the province’s first visibly-Sikh representative in the upper house.

  • Al A.
    6 days

    Where is the GHANDIAN PRINCIPLE OF NON VIOLENCE???

  • Kay M.
    6 days

    No surprises after finding out where it happened.

  • Sameena K.
    6 days

    Its a shame n especially India where idols r worshipped n real human being women r treated so badly

  • Monica S.
    7 days

    So sad! Hope she receives the support and help.

  • AshokKumar I.
    7 days

    Well done 👍 police , North India is so adament

  • Taru L.
    7 days

    We’re in 2021 not in the 15th century 🤬🤬 learn to respect women for each of u are born from a woman not a man !!!!!!!!!

  • Ruhika A.
    7 days

    Bimaru state 😴

