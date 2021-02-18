back
Woman Forced To Walk With Boy On Shoulders
After a man and woman decided to end their marriage and she moved in with her new partner, her former in-laws forced her into a walk of shame in Madhya Pradesh.
18/02/2021 5:57 PM
- 120.7K
- 546
- 62
55 comments
Sajith D.2 days
Incredible india🤣😂🤣🤣🤣🤣
Akash G.3 days
Despicable!!
Amana Z.4 days
Ths is 2021..with baseless & spineless peoples 😓 worst part is public itslf r enjoying n mocking the poor lady instead of giving her a handful of support!! 😣😣
Anuradha C.4 days
What he is saying is right. But the forum should have been common people. The people of the village where this incident occurred.
Jordanna I.4 days
All these males ( I won't call them men),are afraid of being deserted by their own wives. They know they don't deserve a woman standing by their side,they don't deserve it.this is their way of trying to discourage their wives/ girlfriends from leaving them
Chowkidar S.5 days
Why there is no new from other countries.
Elsy M.6 days
The culprits should be put behind bars till their death
Deepak A.6 days
How can we expect some politicians like these who respect cows more than woman???
Irfan A.6 days
India is heaven for women that's it
Tungdim J.6 days
Bhakts New law Soon it will be pass in UP
Mary S.6 days
Even after divorcing with mutual consent a woman has to undergo all these ill treatment...sick of this society!!🤒
Jamie A.6 days
Uneducated people with tribal thinking.. I'm not even sad just furious
فیضان ع.6 days
Al A.6 days
Where is the GHANDIAN PRINCIPLE OF NON VIOLENCE???
Kay M.6 days
No surprises after finding out where it happened.
Sameena K.6 days
Its a shame n especially India where idols r worshipped n real human being women r treated so badly
Monica S.7 days
So sad! Hope she receives the support and help.
AshokKumar I.7 days
Well done 👍 police , North India is so adament
Taru L.7 days
We’re in 2021 not in the 15th century 🤬🤬 learn to respect women for each of u are born from a woman not a man !!!!!!!!!
Ruhika A.7 days
Bimaru state 😴