Woman Locked Up By Husband In Toilet, Rescued
Naresh Kumar kept his wife locked up in a toilet for over a year, depriving her of food and basic care. Local authorities rescued the woman in Panipat, Haryana.
19/10/2020 5:57 PM
2040 comments
Sharon S.30 minutes
They better have him prosecuted and in prison. Serve him the same punishment. He inflicted on her. There is something seriously wrong with men in that country. 😡 Woman need to start fighting back.
Sylvia W.33 minutes
Poor woman he new he was killing her,how dare he this lovely lady have him THREE children and that's how he repaid her by starving her,SHAME ON HIM.As people know nothing will happen to him because in that country it's a man's world .Disgusting.👎👎😩
Bihane G.33 minutes
One thing I don’t understand, where is her family, sisters, brothers..: is not 1 week or one month, it’s one year , may God help her 🤲🏻
Josie D.35 minutes
Where is the humanity? 😕
Myra G.38 minutes
Backward country
Denise K.40 minutes
He's a real man, that's how real men in lots of countries treat their women. The law is on his side as most judicial positions are held by men. It's passed down from father to son. This has to stop, we in the 21st century people. Leave the dark ages in the past. Let's treat everyone with respect and have humanity. I would have stuck a knife in him 1st opportunity I got. Seeing as I was already in prison. What would be the difference, shame on humans, shame.
Susan R.42 minutes
Give him the same treatment... Lock him up for 3 years in the same restroom... 😠
Magdalena L.42 minutes
It should be the husband's fate too, as well as all people who knew and did nothing to rescue her!!!
Rahmat B.an hour
Even she has either illness or mental she needs proper treatment and no one has the right to lock her up in the Toilet.
Demitrias T.an hour
Wow this is crazy how they treat there women
Wendy V.an hour
Wicked wicked wicked
Vivienne B.an hour
Mothers must teach there sons to respect the woman and treat her like a queen then the man shall get the best from his wife and marriage its common sense , are they so stupid not to understand that
Tiffany S.an hour
The whole family is at fault really - it’s sad 😞
Kamela H.an hour
No words. People have to wake up and stand up for each other. How many more years will it take?
Sheri A.an hour
Unacceptable to treat any human or critter that way
Linlanie C.an hour
God bless her and thanks for all the people who helped her!
Annamaria G.an hour
Oh f....... god ,how this could happen to anyone??
Kayla C.an hour
I'm shocked that shes 35! Her husband deserves far worse
Alicia P.an hour
She's 35. I thought she about 65. How cruel her husband was
Vivienne B.an hour
Were is the community support ? Why are not women sticking together? Who lets this happen? Family's should support each other ?