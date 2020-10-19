back

Woman Locked Up By Husband In Toilet, Rescued

Naresh Kumar kept his wife locked up in a toilet for over a year, depriving her of food and basic care. Local authorities rescued the woman in Panipat, Haryana.

19/10/2020 5:57 PM
  • 2.2M
  • 2.3K

2040 comments

  • Sharon S.
    30 minutes

    They better have him prosecuted and in prison. Serve him the same punishment. He inflicted on her. There is something seriously wrong with men in that country. 😡 Woman need to start fighting back.

  • Sylvia W.
    33 minutes

    Poor woman he new he was killing her,how dare he this lovely lady have him THREE children and that's how he repaid her by starving her,SHAME ON HIM.As people know nothing will happen to him because in that country it's a man's world .Disgusting.👎👎😩

  • Bihane G.
    33 minutes

    One thing I don’t understand, where is her family, sisters, brothers..: is not 1 week or one month, it’s one year , may God help her 🤲🏻

  • Josie D.
    35 minutes

    Where is the humanity? 😕

  • Myra G.
    38 minutes

    Backward country

  • Denise K.
    40 minutes

    He's a real man, that's how real men in lots of countries treat their women. The law is on his side as most judicial positions are held by men. It's passed down from father to son. This has to stop, we in the 21st century people. Leave the dark ages in the past. Let's treat everyone with respect and have humanity. I would have stuck a knife in him 1st opportunity I got. Seeing as I was already in prison. What would be the difference, shame on humans, shame.

  • Susan R.
    42 minutes

    Give him the same treatment... Lock him up for 3 years in the same restroom... 😠

  • Magdalena L.
    42 minutes

    It should be the husband's fate too, as well as all people who knew and did nothing to rescue her!!!

  • Rahmat B.
    an hour

    Even she has either illness or mental she needs proper treatment and no one has the right to lock her up in the Toilet.

  • Demitrias T.
    an hour

    Wow this is crazy how they treat there women

  • Wendy V.
    an hour

    Wicked wicked wicked

  • Vivienne B.
    an hour

    Mothers must teach there sons to respect the woman and treat her like a queen then the man shall get the best from his wife and marriage its common sense , are they so stupid not to understand that

  • Tiffany S.
    an hour

    The whole family is at fault really - it’s sad 😞

  • Kamela H.
    an hour

    No words. People have to wake up and stand up for each other. How many more years will it take?

  • Sheri A.
    an hour

    Unacceptable to treat any human or critter that way

  • Linlanie C.
    an hour

    God bless her and thanks for all the people who helped her!

  • Annamaria G.
    an hour

    Oh f....... god ,how this could happen to anyone??

  • Kayla C.
    an hour

    I'm shocked that shes 35! Her husband deserves far worse

  • Alicia P.
    an hour

    She's 35. I thought she about 65. How cruel her husband was

  • Vivienne B.
    an hour

    Were is the community support ? Why are not women sticking together? Who lets this happen? Family's should support each other ?

