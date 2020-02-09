back

Woman Pulls Off Dramatic Rescue Of Drowning Dog

A dog was on the verge of drowning in this village well until a 40-year-old woman stepped in… literally. 😯😯

02/09/2020 4:57 AM
  • 19.1k
  • 11

And even more

  1. Woman Pulls Off Dramatic Rescue Of Drowning Dog

  2. This Scary Monster Helps Sick Children

  3. How The World Reacted To Jammu & Kashmir’s New Status

  4. This Change May Send Millions of Refugees to India

  5. Why The FaceApp Challenge Might Be Dangerous

  6. These Indian Street Kids Won a Cricket World Cup

11 comments

  • Tushar Naik
    19 hours

    🙏🙏🙏

  • VM V.
    2 days

    Really appreciated.God bless you lady.

  • Mojam M.
    2 days

    Good work!save life,

  • Sreekumaran
    2 days

    No women is interior to men

  • Bilal J.
    2 days

    Salute you....

  • Christine E.
    2 days

    Wonderful woman! May God bless you and give you all that you want 🙏

  • Adithya R.
    2 days

    Amazing 🙏

  • Shilpi D.
    2 days

    God bless her.

  • Sanjay M.
    2 days

    https://www.quora.com/Who-sponsors-manages-or-finances-the-Brut-India-social-media-page-is-it-related-to-any-political-party-Recently-its-content-is-based-against-a-single-national-political-party

  • Rajib P.
    2 days

    This is called humanity..still it is there but may be in small numbers. They are the real heroes of life

  • Brut India
    4 days

    These are some more heartwarming animal rescues from 2019: