Woman Stops Minister Seeking Bus Driver's Job

This 25-year-old girl stopped a minister on his tracks with a unique demand… 🚎

04/01/2022 8:26 AM
  • 3M
  • 558

482 comments

  • Prashant K.
    7 hours

    Now.. Just imagine.. How easy it's for ministers to give a govn. Job to sm1..

  • Chaitanya J.
    12 hours

    Why we need to beg minister to get a job.... Central govt, state govt can build job portals.... Happy for that girls but to me this is more of favoriem.... You ask for a favor and the person in power may ask something in return like votes... why not build portals Why we are promoting such culture where political leader is worshipped like king and democracy is just for namesake

  • Šälëëm K.
    a day

    He should encourage her to go to school and help her with the finances and stuff.

  • Vishal T.
    a day

    Brave girl and credit goes to minister as well, who supports her.

  • Aditya Y.
    a day

    Her love towards bus ...❤️

  • Roshan S.
    a day

    Well done minister sir Well done!

  • Rohiet J.
    a day

    Fake video made by ministers staff

  • Muzammil H.
    2 days

    What a safarishi system

  • Swetang N.
    2 days

    Why can't they i m from surat Gujarat hear women's drive rikshaw it's called pink rikshaw and its very very successful towards women

  • Summaiya S.
    2 days

    Lo g jab admi ko masla ni tha aurat ko tha , sahe kehtay hain aurat he aurat ki dushman

  • Protoco H.
    2 days

    It not f_cking male dominated Here are we who drives buses for you and now you're saying we are dominating.. go drive it.. but then don't complain ok.. Irrespective of medical grounds.

  • Sonika D.
    3 days

    good going brother

  • Akbar A.
    3 days

    Congratulations 🎉 sister Without women empowerment we can not grow

  • Saurabh G.
    3 days

    In UP youth Girls need not stop minister for the job its already Women's driver appointed in Allahabad & Many More towns for Electric Buses. Brut you are Congress funded that why always show biased propeganda

  • Harsavardhan N.
    3 days

    Respect

  • Ajeet S.
    3 days

    Good aa veere

  • Shubhendu M.
    3 days

    Brut trying hard to show congress in good light. Showing rahul gandhi with the minister will not erase the fact that congress was the most corrupt when in power.

  • Joy D.
    3 days

    एक दो महीने बाद हाल पूछ लेना । जॉब मांगती हुई पाई जाएंगी । क्योंकि जॉब ऐसे नही दे सकते । रूल are रूल।

  • Ripudaman P.
    3 days

    Brut n sponsored videos

  • Ashir K.
    3 days

    Great job ❤️

