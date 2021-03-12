back
Women MPs Ask For 33% Reservation
It was first introduced in Parliament in 1996. But more than 20 years later, the Women’s Reservation Bill seems like a distant reality.
12/03/2021 4:12 PM
88 comments
Riaz A.10 hours
🙏
Devashish S.3 days
Then what about competency.....
Karan T.3 days
It would be nice if they also fight for a population control law or a common civil code for equality.
रत्ना र.3 days
Reservation is regressive!! Equality arises from mind set not from freebies.
Greets P.3 days
How about LGBTQ? Six transgender candidates contested in the 2014 & 2019 general election but none got selected. When it comes to women equality of the sexes enshrined in the constitution, it is not the reality. Therefore, vigorous affirmative action is required to improve the condition of women.
Sharayu U.3 days
Good going women. Women should stand for women. People who speak negative for reservation they are incapable to understand what next person wants. It is difficult for such people to understand and accept the fact that they are not needed. Their attitude is if people are corrupt or discriminate others by seeing gender/community then no comments, only reservation should go. If Smriti Irani Mam got the position to handle hrd dept being 12th then that is not reservation. Don't know which org's HR people are 12th studied. This itself proves people who talk about merit are dominating, biased and many are mannerless too.
Abhilasha S.3 days
We don't need reservations, we need equality. One who deserves should be counted.
Wajahat S.4 days
Everyone is trying to take advantage of the reservation system. But no one is concentrating on the merit. Instead even the parliament must keep a minimum qualifications requirement for the Members and throw illiterate people outside irrespective of their caste or gender. Also if the government fails on the delivery of promises then people should have the right to topple this govt and create a new one. Such amendments are much needed for our bleeding economy.
Souvik D.4 days
Talk not about reservation talk about how to give jobs to women. If we give 50% reservation for no reason it goes against the right of democracy and election. Even if a truthful guy gets selected from parliament constituency he won't be allowed in parliament because 50% is reserved for women. Mad World mad ideas. Fake politicians no improvement in jobs or employment. Everytime talkin' about nonsense in parliament and wasting valuable time. Why don't you give relaxation in government exams why don't you increase posts so that we can easily get jobs. Every state must have to fulfill the quota of jobs untill there is a handful left to be employed.
Sandhya A.4 days
Dr. Fauzia khan said it right.. Women are not given opportunity to take leadership roles. They have always remained at the lowest paying jobs., whether it is in private or any other sector..
Dr-Qusar H.4 days
Why r u demanding reservation? This equals to shrinking space for urselves. U should compete on equal footing.
Devdeep S.5 days
We must have 70 percent reservation for women for 15 years as a compensation.
Rai S.5 days
How can you do this reservation. If in my area the guy is a better candidate, why will I vote for the girl? How will this pan out. Instead parties should field women candidates.
Rohan G.5 days
Fight of merit. Sabko effortless rewards chahiye
Sundaram B.5 days
Reservation is not the only way to equality... But removing previlages may be...
Shireen L.5 days
Brut india I heartly request u to give fame to those common people who are real heroes in their life, making other people happy, and making their life easy
Pampa R.5 days
Extremely unfortunate as half of the total population consists of women.
Ajay A.5 days
Hmm they say gender equality...If Government keeps some electoral district just for women doesn't that go against the Democratic values any person irrespective of gender being able to participate in an election and being a candidate...
Ajay A.5 days
Why should there be seats reserved.. 50 percent reservation for women doesn't mean the rest 50 percent is for men it will be general seats which means any person irrespective of gender can be elected to that seat so if a single women wins in that general seat it will be more women less men doesn't that sound like gender inequality... If you want more women in the parliament like all other candidates and get ELECTED.... Or else it should be reserved for both genders...
Indrani B.5 days
If women are empowered, then why do they need crutches of reservation? This will only bring more Rabri Devis to politics, who are used like puppets by their corrupt dear ones. Very sad that India never thinks about long term impacts but short term gains using reservation like a quick fix. Change education system, change the moral fabric of society, change the outlook of society, if you don’t want gender but intellectual capabilities to lead the world.