Women Officers & IAF: A Love Story

Renucca S.4 days
Wonderful modi ji for the empowerment
Neelima K.5 days
Proud of you!!👏🏻👏🏻🙏🏼🙏🏼❤️❤️
Pikee S.5 days
So proud of this squad. Jai Hind 🙏
Amit S.5 days
In any work,women are not less then men.
Preeti K.6 days
Women empowerment.......matter of pride ....salute to all 🙏.Bharat ki betiaaaa....JAI BHARAT
Rekha T.6 days
well said ma'am
Mohd S.6 days
Real hero of Indian
Soumitra S.6 days
Jai Hind.
Arundathi R.6 days
God bless every one who supports great India 🇮🇳🙏🙏
Ankit S.7 days
No speciality
Uttam B.7 days
I think this is very good for womens their can do it compare better then men..today womens to given respect and changes for move on. Not for issue..they are weak a women. Happy women's day
Teena K.7 days
Beautiful
Anuradha S.08/26/2020 18:02
Wow...salute to all
Meera S.08/25/2020 17:20
Well-done girls. Keep rocking.I mean flying.
Arvind S.08/25/2020 14:21
Hats off for your indomitable courage and act of bravery . GBU all
Kristina R.08/25/2020 12:36
India ke purane logone ritibparampara ke nam pe ladaki jat hai aisa bhedbhav pahele se hi kiya ,vo vakt aisa na hota to ladies ki kitni unnati hoti,aaj Indian ki ladies ke bare me koi aur hi manjar hota.desh kafi aage jata.
Pradnya K.08/25/2020 10:56
Wow..very proud moments...women power ....jai Hind
Deepika S.08/25/2020 07:16
🙄
Naresh V.08/25/2020 02:09
JAIHIND
Vagmee A.08/24/2020 13:36
Please come up with such videos instead of bollywood celebrities and their fantasy land...I don't think people are that interested in bollywood anymore....real heroes matter more!!!👍