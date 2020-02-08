back

Women Protesting About All Things Not-Women

Shaheen Bagh, Independence, alcohol laws… Here are 5 times Indian women occupied public space in protest - about more than gender equality.

02/08/2020 6:57 AM
  • 41.4k
  • 97

And even more

  1. Alka Lamba Vs. AAP Supporter On Election Day

  2. Women Protesting About All Things Not-Women

  3. The Anti-NRC Protester Who Went To An Amit Shah Rally

  4. Shaheen Bagh Child Death: Mom To Continue Protest

  5. India's Rising Star Cricketer

  6. Nirbhaya Hangings Postponed Again, Asha Devi Breaks Down

96 comments

  • Akshay S.
    18 hours

    don't compare like this ye log apne bacho ki jaan ki parvah nhi krte aur vo apne bacho ki jaan ke lie ldhi thi so don't compare...

  • Rahul P.
    21 hours

    HUGE SUPPORT TO. NPR CAA & NRC hope Brut will. find some. balls to tell that story

  • Siladitya M.
    a day

    My butt delivers goods better than Brut India does

  • Shipra A.
    a day

    If some women are protesting for CAA and NPR it doesn't mean this movement is in the favour of country. This was organised and planned by some leftists and Islamic students now is carried forward by Muslim ladies to fear other communities as they are speaking about zehad and Karbala.It means the females like us are in the support of this law. These women are not sitting to protest thus law only but the are also working for the agenda of Islamisation.so we don't respect their propoganda. Because when Kuran and Islam enters destruction of society and humanity begins

  • Brut India
    a day

    Why women are the forefront of India's political protest: https://time.com/5765702/india-protests-women/

  • Viran C.
    a day

    https://youtu.be/tozU5Izg1nM

  • A M.
    2 days

    Oye Brut walo, jara apne comments section pe najar dalo, Kyu karte ho dalali desh ki zameer ki, Kabhi fursat mile to kuch acchaya v apnalo.

  • Arun M.
    2 days

    Here is why even if Manoj Tiwari wins it is not an endgame for democracy. https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=2713722458682548&id=100001344603604

  • Sahir S.
    2 days

    Brave women salute mothers and sisters.we are against secular india dividing#REJECT#.NRC&CAA

  • Rahul T.
    2 days

    BRUT is Anti Nation! It is lead by bastards who want to trade the integrity of the nation for their benefit!!! I believe... They are being funded to support the protest of CAA and NRC

  • Yu S.
    2 days

    They are not women. They are just black Letterboxes protesting coz they want Sharia law instead.

  • Mohamad S.
    2 days

    When politicians like Modi and Amit Saha carries Entamoeba histolytica microbes country is fully infected by Diarrhoea or dysentery syndrome.. which affects health.. educational institutions.. and this infection mostly attacks economy of developing India.. so stools are flowing fast and it's mostly attacking to Bhakts.. who feels Modi fluid stools are Holy water.. for country and society.. put infected Modi in quantum zone and it's toilet.. haha.. or else whole India will be seating in toilet

  • Priyadarshan S.
    2 days

    Shaheen Bagh - where Muslim women forwarded by their otherwise overlord husbands got paid Rupees 500 a day with free meals and cannot even step out of the house with permission let alone step out of their Abayas and Burkhas and hijabs

  • Sanjay M.
    2 days

    https://www.quora.com/Who-sponsors-manages-or-finances-the-Brut-India-social-media-page-is-it-related-to-any-political-party-Recently-its-content-is-based-against-a-single-national-political-party

  • Shashikala J.
    2 days

    Support CAA, NCR

  • Yash R.
    3 days

    Brut faltu hai.....😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡

  • Jaideep P.
    3 days

    This movement will NOT stop till corrupt n inept BJP is OUSTed!

  • Rakesh B.
    3 days

    brut remove this post, or will apeal to unsubscribe channel. Dont be bias, just show picture and reality people undersatnd it very well.

  • Ankit P.
    3 days

    Brut is equal to shit ...

  • Anil C.
    3 days

    🔻150 CRU points for registration All-New Partners Who Register RECEIVE A GIFT 150 CRU until 15 February 2020 refrel link https://swigroup.org/jfyf