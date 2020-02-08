Women Protesting About All Things Not-Women

Shaheen Bagh, Independence, alcohol laws… Here are 5 times Indian women occupied public space in protest - about more than gender equality.
96 comments
Akshay S.18 hours
don't compare like this ye log apne bacho ki jaan ki parvah nhi krte aur vo apne bacho ki jaan ke lie ldhi thi so don't compare...
Rahul P.21 hours
HUGE SUPPORT TO. NPR CAA & NRC hope Brut will. find some. balls to tell that story
Siladitya M.a day
My butt delivers goods better than Brut India does
Shipra A.a day
If some women are protesting for CAA and NPR it doesn't mean this movement is in the favour of country. This was organised and planned by some leftists and Islamic students now is carried forward by Muslim ladies to fear other communities as they are speaking about zehad and Karbala.It means the females like us are in the support of this law. These women are not sitting to protest thus law only but the are also working for the agenda of Islamisation.so we don't respect their propoganda. Because when Kuran and Islam enters destruction of society and humanity begins
Brut Indiaa day
Why women are the forefront of India's political protest: https://time.com/5765702/india-protests-women/
Viran C.a day
https://youtu.be/tozU5Izg1nM
A M.2 days
Oye Brut walo, jara apne comments section pe najar dalo, Kyu karte ho dalali desh ki zameer ki, Kabhi fursat mile to kuch acchaya v apnalo.
Arun M.2 days
Here is why even if Manoj Tiwari wins it is not an endgame for democracy. https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=2713722458682548&id=100001344603604
Sahir S.2 days
Brave women salute mothers and sisters.we are against secular india dividing#REJECT#.NRC&CAA
Rahul T.2 days
BRUT is Anti Nation! It is lead by bastards who want to trade the integrity of the nation for their benefit!!! I believe... They are being funded to support the protest of CAA and NRC
Yu S.2 days
They are not women. They are just black Letterboxes protesting coz they want Sharia law instead.
Mohamad S.2 days
When politicians like Modi and Amit Saha carries Entamoeba histolytica microbes country is fully infected by Diarrhoea or dysentery syndrome.. which affects health.. educational institutions.. and this infection mostly attacks economy of developing India.. so stools are flowing fast and it's mostly attacking to Bhakts.. who feels Modi fluid stools are Holy water.. for country and society.. put infected Modi in quantum zone and it's toilet.. haha.. or else whole India will be seating in toilet
Priyadarshan S.2 days
Shaheen Bagh - where Muslim women forwarded by their otherwise overlord husbands got paid Rupees 500 a day with free meals and cannot even step out of the house with permission let alone step out of their Abayas and Burkhas and hijabs
Sanjay M.2 days
https://www.quora.com/Who-sponsors-manages-or-finances-the-Brut-India-social-media-page-is-it-related-to-any-political-party-Recently-its-content-is-based-against-a-single-national-political-party
Shashikala J.2 days
Support CAA, NCR
Yash R.3 days
Brut faltu hai.....😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡
Jaideep P.3 days
This movement will NOT stop till corrupt n inept BJP is OUSTed!
Rakesh B.3 days
brut remove this post, or will apeal to unsubscribe channel. Dont be bias, just show picture and reality people undersatnd it very well.
Ankit P.3 days
Brut is equal to shit ...
Anil C.3 days
🔻150 CRU points for registration All-New Partners Who Register RECEIVE A GIFT 150 CRU until 15 February 2020 refrel link https://swigroup.org/jfyf