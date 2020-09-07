Comedian Gaurav Kapoor Makes Emotional Appeal
Activists Arrested Under Terrorism Laws
Workers Protest Layoffs At H&M Supplier
This Pani Puri Is Covid-19 Safe
Taapsee On The Middle Class & High Power Bills
The Lesser Known Shades Of Ambedkar
Nelson A.07/14/2020 10:32
https://www.mylondon.news/news/west-london-news/more-jobs-misery-heathrow-catering-18587116 Please feel free to read the link and see how depressing it is here too instead of being selfish and thinking about yourself. Lots of people are losing jobs and they have feelings too. They dud not say ban Air India from flying or kick all the Indians from Uk and send them back to India. Do have some common sense
Shashank G.07/13/2020 19:56
Himanshu S.07/13/2020 05:11
Raj A.07/13/2020 04:25
Nelson A.07/12/2020 19:04
I would like to bring to the attention of the lady in video that its not easy for H&M to place orders as in UK all stores were closed for 3 months now they have to sell old stock but with no income they closed stores here with loss of 4000 people. Can yoh justify this. In the last 5 days over 100,000 people have lost jobs in UK and more in Europe. Pls have some considerations in your thoughts. Ask Indian govt to help instead of blaming the one who provided for so many years Get rid of your corrupt politicians there is lot of money in india that is hidden.
Syed F.07/12/2020 18:06
H&m, nike, Addidas, puma, tiktok...all Rip
રીરી ન.07/12/2020 10:13
india not only country suffers...Its Global
Cad R.07/12/2020 04:03
Companies have made profit from these employees and cannot support them in these times
Parth T.07/10/2020 10:43
Nelson A.07/10/2020 06:28
The politicians are looting the country with as much money as they can yet no one or no trade union has raised voice to stop that they still worship them but a comlany with genuine pandemic problems is targeted contempt. March agaimst the corruption first and take your rights from the corrupt politicians and chase them to justice you will better off.
Hothat B.07/10/2020 04:29
Shwetang S.07/10/2020 03:35
It’s not H&M fault , It’s Gokuldas company that owns the Unit .
Nelson A.07/09/2020 22:29
Unfortunately its not just India suffering the job loss in UK to H&M laid of people and closed stores. Its a worldwide problem. Indian politicisns know just one thing isolate thsts it. You will not die of Covid but die of hunger and poverty.
Christopher C.07/09/2020 19:57
Harshit C.07/09/2020 19:56
Ambani ne khradi hai bhai ye H N M abhi abhi
Madhu R.07/09/2020 17:59
How can one produce when there are no customers and shopping malls closed? Would any house prepare extra food for 5 guests daily expecting them to arrive on one fine day.
Aziz M.07/09/2020 17:54
and the goverment be like "Saab changaa si"
Pravin S.07/09/2020 17:30
What u order &what they Send.
Pravin S.07/09/2020 17:30
Don't Order Online totally Zole
Rajbala S.07/09/2020 17:29
This shows the depth of our economic reforms govt boasting about.